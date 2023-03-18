City of Hermann holds vigil for police officers
The City of Hermann held a vigil Friday night at Hermann High School honoring Detective Sgt. Mason Griffith and Officer Adam Sullentrup who were shot Sunday night at a Casey's convenience store.
Detective Sgt. Mason Griffith died of his injuries while Sullentrup is currently in a St. Louis hospital and is expected to recover.
Hundreds of people attended and hears speakers praise Sgt. Griffith's work ethic and the love he showed his family.
JCMG partners with Callaway County to bring medical care to Fulton
Jefferson City Medical Group signed an agreement Monday with Callaway County to open an extended hours Express Care facility in Fulton.
The county has been without extended health care facilities following the closure of the SSM Health Family Medicine Clinic in 2020 and the Callaway Community Hospital in 2022.
One of their top priorities, with community health care access being so limited, is using the $8.6 million received directly from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) for the clinic.
Iron County sheriff and 2 deputies charged in connection with alleged plot to help a father kidnap his child
A Missouri sheriff and two of his deputies were arrested Thursday and charged in connection with an alleged plot to help a father kidnap his daughter from her mother after an argument last month, charging documents show.
The father, Rick Gaston, 62, was also arrested and faces four felony charges, including attempted parental kidnapping, conspiracy and stalking, and two other misdemeanor charges, according to a criminal complaint.
Local officials weigh pros and cons of marijuana sales tax ahead of election
Officials are weighing the pros and cons of a marijuana sales tax landing on the ballot in April.
Columbia voters will decide on a 3% marijuana tax. Boone County voters will also consider a 3% marijuana tax.
"We felt like it was important with so many municipalities making the decision at the same time to simplify it by doing it in a separate election," Kip Kendrick, the Boone County presiding commissioner, said.
CoMo Cooks opens its new kitchen off of Business Loop 70
The wait is over. The new location for the CoMo Cooks kitchen is now open off of Business Loop 70.
The CoMo Cooks Kitchen is a shared commercial kitchen that local businesses and companies can rent out to use the space and equipment. People use the kitchen to prepare food such as baked goods, candies, tacos and more.
Trish Sieckmann is the kitchen manager at CoMo Cooks, and she said this is a great place to begin if people want to start a business.