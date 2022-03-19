With Election Day approaching, Columbia residents are confused about the proposed use tax
Columbia residents will vote on April 5 to include a 2% use tax on out-of-state online vendors.
The city expects the tax to generate $5.6 million annually. The city's finance director, Matthew Lue, said the application of a use tax is different than creating a new tax entirely.
Local stores already have to collect a 2% sales tax, but out-of-state online vendors are exempt from that tax.
Rain brings relief for the Columbia Center for Urban Agriculture
The northwest part of Boone County, as well as the state, has been placed in the D0 category of the U.S. Drought Monitor, which means it is abnormally dry. Historically, the visible impacts of being in the D0 category includes an increase of fires, delayed planting and pasture and row crop stunting.
Last February and March, abnormally dry levels were over 1.5%. This year, the levels have increased to 36.10%. This means that the state has had less rainfall. While there has been snow, it is not nearly enough to make up for the lack of rain.
Spring officially begins March 20.
Proposed Missouri House bill seeks to improve mental health resources in schools
Missouri House bill 2136 is a proposed action designed to better train teachers and schools to prevent youth suicide and help students with mental illnesses.
The Missouri Behavioral Health Council submitted written testimony in support of the bill.
The bill's text proposes two major changes. It would offer more training opportunities for teachers to detect warning signs of suicide or severe mental illness. Schools in the state would also be required to print the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline on its student IDs, including the soon to take effect shortened dialing code: 988.
A public hearing on the bill will be held on Monday, March 21 at 11:30 a.m. in House hearing room 7.
Truck driver indicted for involuntary manslaughter in Boone County fire official's death
A Kansas City truck driver has been indicted for involuntary manslaughter in connection to the December death of a Boone County fire official.
Kevin Brunson, 64, is charged with first-degree involuntary manslaughter, according to online court records. A Boone County grand jury issued the indictment Friday.
According to the crash report obtained by KOMU 8, Brunson failed to slow his tractor trailer before it crashed into the back of Boone County Fire Protection District Assistant Fire Chief Bryant Gladney's SUV.
First Alert Weather Forecast
Saturday will start with mostly cloudy skies, but sunshine will quickly increase for the midday and afternoon hours. High Temperatures are expected to reach the upper 50s to near 60. Winds will be breezy at times, with wind gusts out of the northwest up to 25 mph possible.
Sunday will be a sunny day with morning temperatures in the upper 30s. Highs are expected to warm to the middle 70s for the afternoon with a few extra clouds.