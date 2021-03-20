Governor Parson announces activation dates of Phase 2 & 3 of vaccine rollout plan
Governor Mike Parson announced on Thursday that Phase 2 of the vaccine rollout plan will begin on Monday, March 29, and Phase 3 will begin on Friday, April 9.
Phase 2 includes "those who have been disproportionately affected and accelerating economic recovery" in nine different sectors.
Phase 3 includes the rest of Missouri's unvaccinated residents, 16 and older, who want one. View the full eligibility list here.
One man dead in northeastern Columbia burglary
Columbia Police responded to a burglary on Friday morning.
20-year-old Jacob D'Agostino of Columbia was found with life-threatening injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
While investigating, officers learned that the deceased male was the suspect who illegally entered the residence on Fair Lane. As a result, the victim of the home invasion shot D'Agostino.
Downtown Columbia holds vigil for Atlanta victims, condemns racism
Several dozen citizens gathered in Downtown Columbia to honor the victims of multiple Atlanta shootings on March 16.
The vigil began with eight minutes of silence, to honor the eight lives lost in the shootings.
The vigil was sponsored by Mid-Missouri Fellowship of Reconciliation and Mid-Missouri Peaceworks.
Columbia man charged in connection to Waffle House homicide
Leo B. Robinson Jr., 50, was charged with second degree murder and armed criminal action after a shooting outside of the Vandiver Waffle House late Sunday night.
The call came shortly before 11 p.m., and when officers arrived, they found 51-year-old Reginald E. Ball with a life-threatening wound. He later died at the scene.
According to the witness, the victim was standing close to Robinson Jr.'s car. The witness then heard three gunshots and saw the victim immediately collapse.
Feeling like spring in Mid-MO
Today is the first day of spring, and it will feel like it with temperatures in the lower 60s this afternoon. Mid-MO will also see abundant sunshine and calm winds through Saturday.
Winds and clouds will begin to increase overnight. While tomorrow's temperatures will be in the middle 60s, winds will gust up to 25-35 MPH ahead of our next rain chance.