Audrain County community still without hospital one year after Noble Health shutdown
Noble Health announced one year ago it would close its community hospitals in both Audrain and Callaway counties. To date, residents still do not have access to emergency surgeries or health care beyond local health clinics.
Staff received little notice before Noble Health either furloughed or laid off at least 175 employees at the two mid-Missouri hospitals in March 2022. It came only a week after the company notified the community of what was supposed to be a temporary suspension of service to the area.
Former Mexico teacher loses wrongful termination lawsuit
A former elementary gym teacher at the Mexico School District lost her lawsuit against the district Wednesday, which claimed she was wrongfully terminated last August.
Katrina Dukes sued the district last September after she was fired the month before. Dukes was charged in June 2022 with child abuse and first-degree endangerment of a child, both felonies, after she was accused of abusing a 9-year-old student at Eugene Field Elementary School in April 2022.
Judge Joshua Devine ruled in favor of Mexico Public Schools. Dukes must pay all court costs, according to the judgement.
Midway Golf and Games expansion will continue to grow Columbia's entertainment business
Midway Golf and Games will reopen Monday after a six-month closure. The business planned to reopen Friday but decided to wait due to the cold and rainy weather.
The reopening is long awaited as Midway Golf and Games has been under construction to revamp the inside of an already existing building, as well as adding a brand new building.
The opening on Monday will be for the activities that were previously offered such as mini golf, go-karts, batting cages, foot golf, par 3 course and a driving range.
CPS faces concerns with increased school food prices
Primary and secondary schools around the country are facing food prices that have increased more than 300% from the year before, according to the consumer price index.
That's a number that translates to what a majority of school districts are seeing. A recent survey from the School Nutrition Association found that 60.5% of school meal program directors said they had increased prices this year.
During the pandemic, schools had waivers that allowed free meals for all students, including Columbia Public Schools, but that program ended this school year.
Two killed after vehicle swept away in Wright County floodwaters
Emergency services found two passengers deceased in Wright County after a stream of water swept their car away early Friday morning.
Arriving to a low-water crossing on Route M, both Missouri State Highway Patrol and deputies with the Wright County Sheriff's Office were able to locate four of the six passengers uninjured and on the shore.