Mengqi Ji Memorial created near Rock Bridge State Park Excavation Site
A small memorial has been made about 30 feet off of Rock Quarry Road above Gans Creek.
The discovery of human remains at Rock Bridge State Park could push back the trial date of Joseph Elledge, originally scheduled for Nov. 1, 2021.
The remains have not been officially confirmed to be Mengqi Ji's, however Ji's driver's license and credit cards were found nearby the skeletal remains.
Parson extends state of emergency through August
Missouri will remain in a state of emergency through August 31, per Governor Mike Parson on Friday.
This is in hopes to continue flexibility for Missouri residents and businesses during the COVID-19 relief efforts.
The governor's office is working to find when regulations can be permanently removed.
MDC announces first black bear season of Missouri to run this fall
Missouri's first black-bear hunting season is slated for this coming fall, Oct. 18 through 27.
Missouri residents can apply for a permit in May, and individuals who receive permits will be drawn randomly by July 1.
Hunting hours will be a half-hour before sunrise to a half-hour after sunset.
Possible changes to Missouri voting laws may benefit voters
On Thursday, a law passed that will now require Missouri voters to have a photo ID when casting their ballots.
The bill also allows for no-excuse absentee voting, giving voters 3 weeks to get their absentee ballots in.
Although the bill has already been passed in the house, it still has to go to the Senate, which the Boone County Clerk Brianna Lennon described as "a long way to go,".
Forecast: Above average temperatures for the weekend; a few storms possible Saturday
Areas north of I-70 could wake up to a few light rain showers, but most of Saturday will be dry and warm--with temperatures in the middle 70s expected.
Between 4-7 p.m. this afternoon, storms are expected to form along a cold front. Some could be strong to severe, especially near St. Louis. The primary threats are hail & stronger wind gusts.