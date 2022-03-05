Missouri teachers 'excited' about Parson's plan to increase minimum salary
Missouri teachers say they feel excited about Gov. Mike Parson's proposal to increase minimum salaries for teachers across the state.
Missouri currently ranks last in the nation in average starting salary and 45th in the nation in average salary. The current minimum starting salary for teachers is $25,000.
While Columbia Public Schools' starting pay is already above what Gov. Parson is proposing, some teachers feel the effect is symbolic.
Missouri farmers will see another surge on fertilizer prices due to the Russian invasion
The spring planting of corn and soybean is just weeks away and, Missouri farmers are seeing fertilizer prices start to surge again.
According to Bloomberg, fertilizer prices were already on a steep rise due to supply bottlenecks tied to the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the rising cost of natural gas to produce it.
As Russia's invasion of Ukraine intensifies, fertilizer prices might go up.
According to the Wall Street Journal, Russia could suspend exports of fertilizers, which is a move that would remove a large portion of global supply from the market.
Police detain third juvenile suspect in McKee Street shooting
A third 16-year-old male involved in a February shooting was detained by the Peoria, Il. Police Department, the Columbia Police Department said on Friday.
The suspect, who is from Columbia, was allegedly involved in the homicide that occurred at a residence in the 1800 block of McKee Street on Feb. 19.
Police detained the first suspect, a 16-year-old male, on Feb. 22. The second suspect, another 16-year-old male, was later detained on Feb. 24.
First Alert Weather Forecast
This cold front will also bring us our next chance for rain. On Saturday, spotty and light showers may be possible in the afternoon through evening. As we head into the overnight hours, thunderstorms are possible. These storms could become strong. The main severe threat will be in Iowa and northern Missouri where conditions are more favorable for stronger storms.
Sunday will feature some dry time in the afternoon if you are heading out to the True/False Film Fest. Clouds will build in as we head into the afternoon bringing in a more widespread chance for rain. Rainfall totals will be between 0.5" and 1.0" with a majority of the rain falling on Sunday night.