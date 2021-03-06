MU Health Care to open clinic in Boonville early next year
MU Health Care has signed an agreement to enter into a long-term lease to open a new multi-specialty clinic in Boonville.
The facility will feature an urgent care with extended hours, primary care providers, specialty services, imaging, a lab and physical therapy services.
Boonville Commercial LLC purchased land on Jackson Road near Main Street across from Walmart where the facility will be constructed. MU Health Care has committed to lease the facility.
The multi-specialty clinic is projected to open in early 2022.
Missouri to release more vaccine doses to urban areas
Governor Mike Parson announced Thursday that urban cities in Missouri will starting receiving more vaccine doses next week. He said that the urban cities needed the vaccine the most.
As of Friday, 19.1% of the Boone County's population was vaccinated with at least one dose, while in Jackson County, just 12.1% was vaccinated with at least one dose. St. Louis County administered at least one vaccine dose to 14.3% of its population
While the governor is upping the vaccine distribution in Missouri, President Joe Biden said the country should have enough doses by the end of May to vaccinate every American adult (all vaccinations will not be done by that point, but the supply should be enough to vaccinate every adult American).
The state may be changing distribution techniques again, but Missouri is still in the bottom 10 on the U.S. list for vaccine rollout.
Boone County to host Missouri National Guard mass vaccination clinic next Friday
In partnership with the Missouri National Guard and the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services will host an in-person mass vaccination event on Friday, March 12 for residents in Phase 1A; Phase 1B - Tiers 1 & 2
The clinic will be at Columbia Sports Fieldhouse, 4521 Philips Farm Road at A. Perry Park. Appointments will be available from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. There will be approximately 2,300 Pfizer doses available.
Preregistration through the state’s Vaccine Navigator is required to schedule an appointment. Visit covidvaccine.mo.gov/navigator or call 877-435-8411 to set up a profile and complete registration.
Lake area realtor arrested for conspiracy to commit murder against ex-mother-in-law
Leigh Ann Bauman, 43, of Lake Ozark, was arrested by the the Missouri State Highway Patrol shortly after 2 p.m. on Thursday, March 4.
According to Springfield station KY3, investigators with MSHP were contacted by a witness in St. Louis. The witness taped a conversation involving Bauman. The witness told investigators that Bauman asked to hire individuals to make the death of her ex-mother-in-law look like an "accident."
She is currently held in the Camden County Jail without bond. She faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted.
First Alert Weather Forecast
Jackets will be needed for the mornings, but temperatures will warm to more comfortable conditions by the afternoon. We'll see plenty of sunshine today with highs in the upper 50s. A few more clouds will move into Mid-MO tomorrow, but a breezier southerly wind will still provide temperatures to be warmer, reaching the middle 60s. Enjoy the calm weekend weather pattern before several rain chances exist by the mid-week.
If you're able to, get outdoors this weekend! It might be a good time to fire up the grill or start up a bonfire. Embrace this calm, spring-like weather before rain chances dominate the latter half of the coming week. I have details on @KOMUnews Today from 6-7 & 8:30-9:30 a.m. pic.twitter.com/WenKYHPoW7— Alexis Clemons (@KOMUAlexis) March 6, 2021