Lawmakers scramble to pass bills during last day of legislative session
The Missouri legislature ended its general session with a bit of conflict, but lawmakers say they've succeeded in accomplishing their agendas.
In their final reflections, leading lawmakers highlighted multiple aspects of the 102nd General Session that they are proud of. Speaker of the House Dean Plocher (R-Des Peres) mentioned top priorities that passed included eliminating income tax on social security, limiting gender-affirming care for minors and establishing tax credits for certain entertainment.
On the other side of the House of Representatives, House Minority Leader Crystal Quade (R-Springfield) highlighted investing in infrastructure across the state, raising pay for state workers and easing transitions for safety net programs.
Both parties mentioned the importance of expanding state-funded postpartum health care for newborns and mothers to one year after birth.
Texting while driving to be enforced as secondary offense if signed into law
Legislation that would ban texting while driving for those older than 21 has been sent to Gov. Mike Parson's desk for approval. House bill 398 would go into effect on Aug. 28 if approved.
Missouri is one of two states that currently has no law strictly addressing texting while driving for drivers older than 21.
Current state statute only addresses texting and primarily enforces it for drivers 21 years old and younger. There is no ban for hand-held and general cell phone use for all ages of drivers. Penalties include a $200 fine and two points on the driver's license.
City of Columbia outlines next steps for American Rescue Plan Act funding requests
Fifty-eight organizations submitted requests to the city of Columbia for shares of more than $25 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding.
A total of 91 requests totaling $92.9 million were submitted and have been reviewed by an internal committee, according to a report that will be presented to the Columbia City Council on Monday. The committee scored 46 of the requests, totaling $31.8 million, at or above average, and those applications will be eligible to move forward.
The City Council decided to target mental health care, homelessness, community violence and workforce development with the $12.6 million in ARPA funding it received in September 2021. It plans to use the second half of the funding to focus on homelessness, health and mental health access, workforce development/support and access to services.
New details released on fatal motorcycle pursuit through Montgomery County
The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office released more information Friday on a pursuit which left one motorcyclist dead Thursday afternoon.
According to a news release, a sheriff's deputy spotted a motorcycle breaking several traffic laws at the intersection of North Walker Street and Seventh Street in Montgomery City around 3:52 p.m. Thursday.
After the deputy attempted to pull over the motorcycle, the department states the motorcycle fled and drove away at a high rate of speed south on Highway 19.
MU to honor more than 6,000 students this weekend at commencement ceremonies
MU will honor 6,019 students with 6,652 degrees this weekend at its spring commencement ceremonies. The university will also award Kristy L. Weber, a renowned orthopedic surgeon, and Ed Rapp, a highly accomplished business leader and philanthropist, with honorary degrees.
“We couldn’t be more proud of our graduates, who have worked hard to reach this important milestone and are now ready for their life’s journey,” UM System President Mun Choi said. “We know that they will contribute as productive citizens and make important contributions to Missouri, the nation and beyond.”
The ceremonies will take place Friday through Sunday. Find a full order of ceremonies in this article.