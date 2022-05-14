Sports betting fails to pass in Missouri for second consecutive year
With the 2022 legislative session coming to a close, Missouri will not be legalizing sports betting anytime soon. As the Senate session came to a close on Thursday, the bill lingered without ever coming to a vote.
House bill 2502 was first introduced in January by Rep. Dan Houx (R-Warrensburg). The bill in the initial stages was slated to have a 10% tax for the government and $250,000 allocated to the Gaming Commission to support Missouri's problem gambling programs. House bill 2556 made provisions to the bill and was joined with 2502.
The bill swiftly went through the House without much pushback. The bill passed on a 115 to 33 vote and headed to the Senate. For Missouri, the state will have to wait for future legislation to have a chance for sports betting to become a reality.
Congressional redistricting map heads to governor; Boone County clerk prepares for map change
The Missouri Senate passed a congressional redistricting map late Thursday night before adjourning for the year.
The map, which must now be approved by Gov. Mike Parson, would split Boone County into two districts.
Currently, all of Boone County is in District 4.
The new map would keep the northern half of the county in District 4, but move the southern half to District 3.
An increase in COVID-19 cases in Europe may be an indicator for trends to come in mid-Missouri
As COVID-19 cases increase across Europe following the easing of COVID restrictions, experts warn that the trends happening in Europe might be indicators for the United States this summer.
In February, the United Kingdom announced the removal of COVID-19 restrictions. But by the end of March, the U.K.’s office for National Statistics reported that a record-breaking 4.9 million people in the U.K. were infected with the omicron variant.
Some experts are concerned that there might be another COVID surge in early summer. Former White House coronavirus response coordinator Deborah Birx announced recently that the southern U.S. should prepare for a wave of COVID-19 this summer similar to the surges that occurred in 2020 and 2021.
Columbia/Boone County PHHS advises staying current with vaccinations and staying home this summer if feeling unwell.
First Alert Weather Forecast
Saturday is looking mainly dry, though an isolated thunderstorm can’t be completely ruled out, with highs in the middle 80s.