Columbia Public School students celebrate graduation
Columbia Public Schools (CPS) is celebrating high school graduates this weekend with ceremonies for Douglass, Hickman, Battle and Rock Bridge High Schools.
According to CPS spokesperson Michelle Baumstark, a total of 1,331 students will graduate this year.
Graduation ceremonies were and will continue to be held on the following times, dates and locations:
- Douglass: 10 a.m. Friday, May 19 at the Missouri Theatre
- Hickman: 7 p.m. Friday, May 19 at Mizzou Arena
- Battle: 11 a.m. Saturday, May 20 at Mizzou Arena
- Rock Bridge: 6 p.m. Saturday, May 20 at Mizzou Arena
Graduation ceremonies will also be live-streamed.
Northern Columbia sidewalk improvements scheduled for construction this summer
Columbia has several sidewalk improvements planned this summer, several of which are planned in the northern part of town.
Among these projects are pedestrian-friendly crosswalks, finished sidewalks and filling in 100-foot-long sidewalk gaps.
Other projects include improvements to the Ridgemont Bridge that would allow it to sustain more weight, stabilization to a rock slope on Maguire Boulevard, a resurfacing project on East Walnut Street, and adding accessible pedestrian cross signals on Worley Street at the intersections of Bernadette Drive and West Boulevard.
Juvenile detained after social media threat to Rock Bridge High School
Columbia police detained a juvenile Friday in connection to a social media threat involving Rock Bridge High School (RBHS), according to a Facebook post from the department.
According to an e-mail from RBHS principal Jacob Sirna, the post included threatening language related to the high school. Police later found it was "not a credible threat" that posed danger to students.
A juvenile, who is a student in the district, was identified and detained, according to Baumstark. CPD's investigation was turned over to the Juvenile Office.
Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact CPD at 573-875-7652.
Muna, Noah Cyrus among newly announced lineup at Treeline Music Fest
Muna, Noah Cyrus, Post Sex Nachos and Ethel Cain will be in the lineup for the Treeline Music Fest this fall.
Treeline, formerly known as Roots N Blues, announced headliners Japanese Breakfast, Robert Cray and Salt-N-Pepa earlier this month. Yet to be announced are two performers, including the final headliner.
Treeline will be held from Sept. 29 to Oct. 1 at Stephens Lake Park.
View the full lineup here.