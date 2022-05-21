Organization hosts last 'Free Food Friday' due to the end of child nutrition COVID-19 waivers
The Well CaliMo hosted its last "Free Food Friday" program Friday afternoon, as the COVID waivers end at the closure of the school year.
Since September 2021, The Well CaliMo has hosted the feeding program every week at New Beginnings Church. The Well Rural Resource of Iberia Missouri started the feeding program in Iberia in June 2021.
During the past school year, the nonprofit organization was operating under the child nutrition COVID-19 waivers, which allowed the group to give every child between the ages of 3 and 18 a gallon of milk, seven meals and seven snacks to last them a week.
Special Olympics Missouri kicks off with opening ceremonies Friday
Special Olympics Missouri (SOMO) officially kicked off its summer games Friday night with opening ceremonies being held at the Mizzou Rec.
This is the first time the three-day games are being held since 2018. A one-day event was held last year at Hickman High School, but cancellations wiped out the 2019 and 2020 games.
This year’s games will feature four sports: volleyball, track and field, aquatics and powerlifting.
Frederick Douglass High School kicks off CPS graduation weekend
Graduation began Friday morning with 72 students from Fredrick Douglass High School making their way across stage and getting diplomas at Jesse Auditorium.
There are about 1,300 students graduating from Columbia Public Schools on Friday and Saturday. 347 students graduated from Battle on Friday at 7 p.m. at Mizzou Arena. Rock Bridge will graduate 467 students Saturday at 11 a.m. at Mizzou Arena, and Hickman will graduate 438 students Saturday at 6 p.m. at Mizzou Arena.
Mid-Missouri fire departments see fewer volunteer firefighters
The Boone County Fire Protection District (BCFPD) is known for having mostly volunteer firefighters in its program. BCFPD Assistant Chief Gale Blomenkamp said the numbers at Boone County Fire aren’t as bad as some rural districts.
"We've seen the decline in our neighboring jurisdictions... you don't have to go very far to find volunteer fire departments that have 15 to 20 people," Blomenkamp said.
According to the National Fire Department registry, of the active firefighting personnel, 34% are career firefighters, 54% are volunteer firefighters and 12% are paid-per-call firefighters.
In the past 30 years, the number of volunteer firefighters in the United States has dropped by around 11%, according to the New York Times.
Starting July 1, Missouri inmate personal mail must be sent to Florida location
The DOC announced Tuesday personal postal mail must be mailed to a Digital Mail Center in Tampa, Florida beginning July 1.
Once the mail is received, it will be digitally scanned and made available on the inmate's media player. Those who don't have a media player will have their digital mail printed and delivered to them.
While Saturday morning is expected to be rather wet, we do anticipate a break in the rain midday. The first round of rain for Saturday will likely be between 5 a.m. and 10 a.m.
The second round of rain is expected from 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Clouds will then slowly break up overnight.
Overall, anywhere from 0.25" to 0.75" of rainfall accumulation is expected north of I-70 with 0.50 to 1.5" possible south of I-70. Much of these rain accumulations will vary from area to area due to the sporadic nature of rainfall with this system overall.