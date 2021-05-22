Jefferson City residents recall destructive tornado 2 years later
Two years ago, an EF-3 tornado slammed into Missouri’s capital city in the middle of the night.
“All I remember was feeling the house shake and I just grabbed my kids and went down to the basement,” Jessica Green said. “We were down there for a little bit and then when we came back up, we heard people screaming asking if everybody was okay.”
More than 650 families dealt with significant or total damage to their homes. In the months since, organizations such as United Way and Habitat for Humanity have been helping communities in Jefferson City rebuild.
A different type of journey: CPS seniors graduate in multiple ceremonies
The long wait is finally over for the CPS class of 2021. Rock Bridge High School held two separate graduations at Mizzou Arena Friday. Douglass High School also graduated Friday.
Hickman students will graduate on Saturday at 9 a.m. or 12:15 p.m. Battle students will graduate on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. or 6:45 p.m.
Jefferson City Amphitheater names sponsor ahead of opening weekend
The newly-renovated amphitheater in Ellis-Porter Park is officially open, and has a new name, in time for summer.
Members of the Parks and Recreation Commission were present at the amphitheater on Friday to cut the ribbon and announce the sponsor.
"Capital Region is going to be the major sponsor," Jefferson City Parks and Recreation commissioner Roger Schwartze said. "We are very pleased with that local group that has been here in Jefferson City a long time.
Helias Catholic High School names new president, principal
John Knight and Spencer Allen will take over as president and principal, respectively, of the largest secondary school in Jefferson City's diocese system.
Both Knight and Allen will start their new positions on July 1.
Partners in Mission, a firm that specializes in placement for Catholic organizations, worked with the President Search Committee and the Principal Search Committee during the search period.