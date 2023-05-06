Missouri lawmakers send Parson $2.8B to expand Interstate 70
Missouri's Interstate 70 will be expanded to three lanes in each direction across the state as part of a roughly $50 billion state budget approved Friday by lawmakers.
Republican lawmakers took up GOP Gov. Mike Parson's January call to pour money into I-70 this year, and they went even further than he initially requested.
The budget also prioritizes funding for pre-K and childcare, which influential business groups have said is needed to give parents and guardians the ability to work and hopefully ease Missouri's workforce shortage.
Public K-12 schools will get $3.6 billion in primary funding, as well as the minimum amount required to provide busing to all students. Public colleges and universities will get a 7% funding hike.
Medicaid expansion for new moms wins approval in Missouri
Lower-income new mothers could gain a full year of Medicaid health-care coverage in Missouri under legislation given final approval Friday as part of a national push to improve maternal health.
The legislation, which now goes to Gov. Mike Parson, would add Missouri to a growing list of Republican-led states that have previously balked at Medicaid expansions but which are now joining Democratic states in providing 12 months of coverage — instead of the typical 60 days — after women give birth.
USDA partners with Missouri to bring healthier, local foods to schools
Missouri has joined a program from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to bring healthier, local foods to school meal programs across the state.
More than $1.2 million will be allocated to Missouri under the Local Food for Schools Cooperative Agreement.
The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) will purchase and distribute local and regional foods and beverages for schools that utilize the National School Lunch and School Breakfast Programs, according to the USDA.
Columbia veteran receives free roof following 8 years of military service
Chris Waterfield served his country for eight years, but his commitment to service didn't end there as he now helps disabled veterans at the Harry S. Truman Memorial Veterans' Hospital get to their doctor's appointments. Now his Columbia community is giving back.
Waterfield won a free roof from Fortified Roofing and Siding earlier this year. Crews got to work on the project Friday morning and say it will wrap up that same day.
This is the second time the Columbia-based roofing company organized this philanthropic event known as the "Owens Corning Roof Development Project." Through their partnership with roofing material manufacturer Owens Corning and nonprofit Purple Heart Homes, both the materials and the labor for the project are free.
Treeline Music Festival gives sneak peak at this year's headliners
Japanese Breakfast, Salt-N-Peppa and Robert Cray will be headlining Treeline Music Festival this October. The three other headliners will be announced at a later date.
The festival changed its name in February to reflect the organization's efforts to branch out into different genres of music, Tracy Lane, co-owner and co-producer of Treeline Music Festival, told the Missourian.
According to a press release, the new name pays tribute to Stephens Lake Park - the festival's location since 2013 - and American roots music.