Missouri lawmakers pass $48 billion state budget
State lawmakers passed a more than $48 billion budget Friday afternoon ahead of the deadline.
Items on the budget included increasing minimum teacher and Capitol police pay; funding for Medicaid expansion, public colleges/universities and school transportation; and tax rebates, as well as in-home care for seniors and people with disabilities.
The budget now rests on Governor Mike Parson’s desk for signing.
Fulton air conditioner repairman sees a rise in service calls
Clint Hornbuckle of Hornbuckle Heating, Cooling & Plumbing Inc. in Fulton said there can be problems when air conditioners aren't checked before the warm weather.
Obtaining the right equipment and parts to fix the cooling systems hasn't been easy amidst product shortages. Hornbuckle said that refrigerant, a liquid used in air conditioners, has doubled in price.
Hornbuckle said that he'll help customers and talk them through a fix over the phone when possible. If he can help without charging a customer, then he'll do so. His business also has a 24 hour emergency service line, for when people need an immediate fix.
CPD arrests suspect for unlawful use of weapon after pursuit and standoff
Columbia Police arrested a man Friday after he reportedly brandished a firearm and led officers on a pursuit.
Jaron Gates, 25, was arrested for unlawful use of a weapon, felony resisting arrest, operating a motor vehicle without a driver's license and a federal parole warrant for possession of a weapon. Online court records show he was not yet charged Friday afternoon.
CPD located Gates in the 1700 block of Burlington Street. He again fled and barricading himself inside a thick wooded area, the news release said. Officers set up a perimeter around the area and negotiated Gates’ surrender after a standoff that lasted approximately one hour.
The Boone County Sheriff’s Department assisted in this arrest. Police say the investigation is ongoing.
Bagnell Dam Bridge to close next week for final rehabilitation phase
The Bagnell Dam Bridge will close Monday, May 9 for the final phase of its rehabilitation.
Contractors for the Missouri Department of Transportation will install an epoxy wearing surface on the bridge. The bridge should reopen Friday, May 13 in the afternoon.
MoDOT opened the bridge last week but warned it would need to close it again to lay the epoxy when weather was consistently warm and dry.
First Alert Weather Forecast
Saturday will start on a cooler note with morning temperatures in the middle to upper 40s. This will be the last “below average” start to a day for quite a while as much warmer air is going to be surging into the region early next week.
Saturday’s highs are expected to reach the lower 70s with sunny skies.