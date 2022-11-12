District championship highlights and scores from around mid-Missouri
Friday Night Fever on KOMU 8 Sports has you covered with highlights and scores from last night's District championships.
Boonville, Blair Oaks and Monroe City advanced to the state tournament after winning their respective district championships. Blair Oaks quarterback Dylan Hair became the first quarterback in Missouri high school football history to reach 10,000 passing and 5,000 rushing yards.
Apartment complex improves security measures to protect residents against suspected prowler
The Lyfe apartment complex is adding additional security measures in the wake of the latest Columbia burglary involving a suspected prowler.
Columbia Police Department's investigation is ongoing. All of the incidents involved female victims between 20 to 30 years old. No injuries have been reported, according to the police, though they believe his activity may be escalating.
Anyone with information about the prowler's identity or any of the incidents is asked to contact CPD at 573-874-7414. To anonymously report a tip, call CrimeStoppers at 573-875-8477.
Cars 4 Heroes honors Columbia veteran with vehicle
Justin Manary served in the U.S. Army from 2008 to 2012, including a deployment to Afghanistan. He sustained injuries during his service and suffers from PTSD.
The Manary family moved to Columbia from Illinois just over a year ago. Up until Friday, they relied on the city bus or walking for transportation. On Friday, Cars 4 Heros awarded the family with a car they can call their own.
Community organizations bridge gap for winter shelter
With frigid temperatures that began Friday, volunteers provided overnight shelter for Columbia’s unhoused population to bridge the gap until the city’s official overnight warming center opens Nov. 28.
Salvation Army calls for volunteers ahead of the holiday season
The Salvation Army is in need of bell ringers this holiday season.
The non-profit is on pace to have more shifts covered than last year. Volunteers have signed up for 426 hours of shifts so far this season, however, the Salvation Army is still looking to cover 4,607 more hours this season.
Money raised by bell ringers will go toward assisting locals facing poverty.