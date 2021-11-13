CPD collaborating with MU and The District on safety operations for downtown
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department is taking further steps to address violence in the downtown district.
Starting last night, officers increased foot patrols inside and outside of downtown businesses and clearing traffic and foot congestion in areas that can escalate and lead to violence, according to a release from CPD.
CPD is collaborating with the Downtown Community Improvement District (CID) and the University of Missouri, including MU Police, to address safety concerns, including those related to gun violence.
Domestic violence shelter offers resources in aftermath of Elledge conviction
COLUMBIA - Prosecuting attorney Dan Knight says he hopes Joseph Elledge's murder conviction will raise awareness for the resources available if an individual feels threatened in a relationship.
"I've got to think that she just wasn't aware that she might have been able to get help somewhere," Knight said. "It's just such a horrible tragedy."
The Missouri Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Violence (MCADSV) works alongside community partners to organize domestic violence shelters and rape crisis centers across the state.
Members selected for Columbia ward reapportionment committee
COLUMBIA — City Council appointed seven residents to serve on a ward reapportionment committee.
Mayor Brian Treece and Ward Reapportionment Committee Chair Tracy Greever-Rice spoke in the Council Chambers Friday on the role of the committee. Treece said he expects the committee to act independently.
"I take the role as a nonpartisan mayor very seriously," Treece said. "We have a nonpartisan council. We have the best opportunity to draw maps that are compact, that are contiguous and protect that community of interest."
Treece said the 2020 Census showed the wards need to be re-addressed due to population shifts and unbalanced growth among the wards. The goal of the committee is community contiguity and racial equity, Treece said.
City of Columbia honors late mayor Darwin Hindman
COLUMBIA - The city of Columbia unveiled new informational panels Friday, at the intersection of the statewide Katy Trail and the MKT Trail.
This intersection is known to Columbia residents and frequent trail users as Hindman Junction, in honor of late Columbia mayor, Darwin Hindman.
Hindman served as Columbia's mayor from his election in 1995, to the end of his last term in April 2010. Hindman's position as mayor for 16 years means he served twice as long as any of his predecessors.
At the panel unveiling Friday, speakers included former State Rep. Chris Kelly, former Boone County Commissioner Don Stamper, fourth vice president of the State Historical Society of Missouri Vicki Russell and Missouri State Parks Director David Kelly.
FNF Playoffs Week 3
High school football playoffs continued into the third week. Here are pictures and videos from the games.
