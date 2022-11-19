Columbia church open as warming center ahead of anticipated date
Although city-funded warming centers won't open until Nov. 28, Wilkes Boulevard United Methodist Church opened their doors early to people experiencing homelessness in Columbia.
The church first opened Nov. 11 after the congregation decided to open its doors on any night where the temperature drops below 25 degrees.
Columbia Police Chief makes last push for surveillance footage software ahead of City Council vote
On Monday, the Columbia City Council will decide if the Columbia Police Department will be authorized to come to an agreement with FUSUS, a surveillance footage software.
"We try to get video in most of our cases, but right now it's very difficult and time consuming," he said. "We're not asking to get access to anything we can't already get. It's more about efficiency with us."
The Columbia City Council will conduct the vote at 7 p.m. Monday in the Council Chamber at City Hall.
Burrell Behavioral Health's new Ash Street clinic to open Dec. 5
Burrell Behavioral Health is opening another clinic in Columbia. This location is on East Ash Street, making proximity to downtown Columbia very close.
Burrell is a growing network that has more than 45,000 clients across 18 counties in Missouri. The clinics offer help in services such as therapy and counseling, psychiatry care, addiction recovery, crisis intervention, and connection services to those who struggle with mental and physical health.
This new location is intended to reach a new group of people due to the accessibility of the clinic. Less than a mile from downtown, it offers walk-in crisis help and walk-ins for non-emergencies.
ACLU accuses Pettis County of denying life-saving medication to inmate
The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Missouri says it filed a federal lawsuit last week against Advanced Correctional Healthcare and Pettis County.
The ACLU claims the company and county jail denied an incarcerated individual access to life-saving medication after he was diagnosed with human immunodeficiency virus (HIV).
The ACLU seeks a preliminary injunction from the court to ensure that their client has continued access to antiretroviral therapy medication.
Marching Mizzou has last home rehearsal ahead of Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Marching Mizzou had its last home rehearsal Friday ahead of the 96th annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. The group was notified in April 2021 it would perform in this year's parade.
Friday was a busy rehearsal day for the Tigers, as they will perform at Saturday's football game against New Mexico State and leave for New York on Sunday morning.
The parade will air on KOMU 8 starting at 9 a.m. Thursday. Marching Mizzou plans to perform a song from MU alum Sheryl Crow - “All I Wanna Do."