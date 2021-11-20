CDC recommends Covid-19 boosters for all adults
NATIONAL - US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky endorsed the use of Covid-19 vaccine boosters yesterday for all adults.
Walensky made her recommendation just hours after CDC vaccine advisers voted unanimously to recommend booster doses of Pfizer/BioNTech's and Moderna's Covid-19 vaccines for all U.S. adults six months after they finish their first two doses.
The recommendations simplify previous, complicated guidance for boosters.
Earlier yesterday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized boosters of the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna Covid-19 vaccines for everyone 18 and older.
Almeta Crayton's Everybody Eats legacy continues this Thanksgiving
COLUMBIA - With Thanksgiving less than a week away, the Columbia community has been working hard to make sure all community members are fed.
Powerhouse Community Development Corporation (PCDC), a nonprofit, has been working all November to put on their Thanksgiving food drive, food box distribution and Thanksgiving Day hot meal.
PCDC serves six total communities in mid-Missouri, with locations in Columbia, Marshall, Sedalia, Fulton, Moberly and Versailles. The agency has been serving the Columbia community since 2018.
UM Curators approve change to employee firearm policy, increase in room and board costs
ST. LOUIS - The UM System Board of Curators approved a measure to allow guns in employee's vehicles on campus and an increase in room and board costs Thursday.
Employees are now allowed to keep guns in their vehicles while on any of its four campuses, the most recent development in a six-year discussion over firearms.
The measure was to comply with state law and a court ruling.
An MU professor sued the UM System in 2015 for an infringement of rights to carry a concealed firearm. According to the Columbia Missourian, in February 2021, the Missouri Court of Appeals Western District ruled the state cannot prohibit its employees from having firearms in their cars while on state property.
Entertainment complex in Columbia approved by Planning & Zoning Commission
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Planning & Zoning Commission approved plans for a new entertainment complex on the southwest corner of Discovery Parkway and Endeavor Avenue Thursday night.
P1316 LLC, who also developed Aria Apartments, proposed to commission members a 7-lot development plan that will be known as The Kitchen & Discovery Offices.
The 10.6 acres of land will host a mix of office buildings, a mixed-use building and an outdoor entertainment venue, according to online records.
New COVID-19 changes are causing hope ahead of the holidays
COLUMBIA — Molly Shoop, a progressive care unit nurse at MU Health Care, said ahead of the holidays, morale is high in the hospital.
"Patient morale overall with the restrictions lifted has tremendously helped," Shoop said.
Shoop said the change in COVID-19 visitor restrictions and the CDC director's recommendation of an expansion of adults eligible for the booster shot are both lights in an otherwise dark time.
"It was difficult for the patients not being able to have their loved ones there so as a nurse you kind of had to play that part for them and take the extra time with them that their family wasn't able to provide," Shoop said.