The District grants help Columbia minority-owned businesses meet goals
Crowned Counseling was one of the four minority-owned businesses in downtown Columbia that received the first round of grants from The District in March.
These grants are meant to bring more minority-owned businesses to downtown Columbia, and gave Crown Counseling the opportunity to enhance its marketing.
"Marketing helps to expand access," Owner of Crowned Counseling, Dr. Woods, said. "We want to normalize therapy so that it decreases the stigma."
MU study to determine if texting can help reduce hospitalizations from nursing homes
MU researchers were given a 3-year, $1 million grant to determine if texting can help reduce avoidable nursing home hospitalizations.
This would require nursing home staff to use HIPAA-compliant texting platform Mediprocity, which is free of charge and accessible through an app or web browser.
According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, billions of dollars are spent yearly transferring residents from nursing homes to hospitals. The research team will examine how texting can be used by nursing home staff to improve quality care.
'Everybody needs access to this!': Combatting period poverty in Columbia
Period poverty, or the inability to afford menstrual products, has become a public health issue in the state of Missouri as one in six women struggle with period poverty.
Missouri is one of 26 U.S. states that has a sales tax on period products. The luxury goods tax is 4.25%, which creates a burden for those who already struggle to afford basic hygiene products.
Some mid-Missouri organizations are stepping up to help combat period poverty in the community. The Columbia Public Library has partnered with Aunt Flow to offer free period products for employees and patrons of the library, for example.
Shoppers expected to spend on Black Friday, despite inflation
Black Friday may look different these days, but many Americans are still expected to spend.
Mastercard projects that sales will grow 15% on Black Friday compared to last year, while Adobe Analytics projects a 1% increase as shoppers head back into stores.
Overall, holiday sales are expected to grow this year, but at a slower pace than last year. Many shoppers will lean on savings and credit to afford gifts.