Judge grants preliminary injunction to halt parts of new election law
A Cole County judge granted a preliminary injunction Friday to halt parts of the state's new election law, or House bill 1878.
The injunction comes after the League of Women Voters of Missouri and the Missouri NAACP sued the Missouri Secretary of State's Office regarding the law, which was signed into law in June.
The pause on the solicitation provisions will be in effect until Judge Beetem issues a final decision on the case.
House District 47 candidates speak on priorities ahead of Tuesday's election
Republican John Martin and Democrat Adrian Plank will face off in the House District 47 race on Tuesday. House District 47 is currently represented by Rep. Chuck Basye (R-Rocheport), who is term-limited and cannot run for re-election.
House District 47 covers the northwest part of Boone County. Redistricting from earlier this year cut out the district’s out-of-county residents and extended its reach into Columbia.
According to a political expert, this change in redistricting lines could possibly flip this seat to the Democrats.
Voter Guide: Here's everything to know for MO midterm election
As the Nov. 8 midterm Election Day nears, KOMU 8 has a guide for Missouri voters. There are five statewide ballot issues to vote on. Voters will also decide who will represent Missouri in the U.S. Senate and U.S. House, among other contests.
Friday Night Fever: District semifinal highlights and scores from around mid-Missouri
The district semifinals were played under a different type of Friday night light due to inclement weather in mid-Missouri. KOMU 8 Sports has the latest highlights and scores.
Playoff action continues Saturday with the remaining slate of postponed district semifinals.
Mobile shower trailers to become available to Columbia residents within the coming year
The city of Columbia will offer portable shower trailers to the public within the year. The city initially agreed on a $110,000 budget for this project, but now has narrowed it down to $75,000 to get the shower trailer to Columbia.
The use of these showers are not only intended for the unsheltered, but also for big events happening in Columbia. The city says these shower trailers are expected to be available in the spring or summer of next year.