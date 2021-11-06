The murder trial of Joseph Elledge: Hiker who found Ji's remains, forensic anthropologist testify
COLUMBIA − Day five of Joseph Elledge's murder trial reconvened around 8:45 a.m. yesterday.
Columbia Police Department detective Kyle Joseph took the stand first, and jurors watched the detective's first interactions with Elledge on Oct. 10, 2019, when Elledge reported his wife Mengqi Ji missing.
In a recorded phone call, Elledge told the detective Ji had left. Her phone, iPad, wedding ring and car keys were left behind at their apartment. Elledge then passed off his phone to a friend who was in the room, who said Ji may have left to "go back to China."
US economy adds back more than half a million jobs in October
UNITED STATES — The U.S. economy added more than 531,000 jobs back in the month of October, according to a report released yesterday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
In the month of October, the unemployment rate dropped to 4.6%, from September's rate of 4.8%. It's the lowest rate reported by the Bureau since April of 2020.
The report said job growth was widespread, but specifically noted growth in the leisure and hospitality, professional and business services, manufacturing, and in transportation and warehousing.
Investigation into state building fire reveals $2.5 million worth of damage
JEFFERSON CITY – Crews continue to clean up $2.5 million worth of damage from a fire that destroyed a leased state building in Jefferson City.
On Monday evening, the Jefferson City Fire Department responded to a fire at 1621 East Elm Street, which is a leased facility for the state of Missouri.
The Missouri Division of Fire Safety said Friday the cause of the fire is still undetermined. Investigators could not eliminate the possibility that the fire originated on the roof or within the attic portion of the structure.
Investigators determined fire damage to the interior of the building was caused by “fall down burning from the attic level” of the structure.
Catholic Charities welcomes Afghan refugees to mid-Missouri in town hall event
COLUMBIA - Catholic Charities of Central and Northern Missouri, or CCCNMO, hosted an event to welcome Afghan refugees last night.
The goal of the event was to educate community members and explain what they can do to help the refugees adjust to life in Missouri. CCCNMO resettled nine evacuees Thursday and several more people Friday.
Isnat Kaakar came to the University of Missouri from Afghanistan two years ago on a full-ride scholarship. He is currently the Afghan Program Director for CCCNMO and understands the difficulties of coming to a new country.
"For the refugees, it will be a gradual process, because not all of them speak English. And that is a biggest barrier. I didn't have that barrier and I was also very blessed with technology. I have some education and technology, but most of them, they are not well versed with technology, and that is another hurdle for of them." Kaakar says.
FNF Playoffs continue
High school football playoffs continued into the second week. Here are the final scores from games across mid-Missouri.
FINAL HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES NOV. 5@CoMoSports #FridayNightFever— KOMU 8 Sports (@KOMUsports) November 6, 2021
🏈⬇️🏈⬇️🏈⬇️🏈 pic.twitter.com/FG3IZEj09u
For the latest on all of your favorite high school teams, visit KOMU.com/HighSchoolSports.