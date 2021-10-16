Columbia rescinds mask requirement in most city buildings
Beginning Monday, Oct. 18, masks will no longer be required in most city of Columbia buildings.
Although the mask requirement is rescinded, they will still be strongly recommended, according to a news release from the city.
Masks will still be required inside of transportation hubs like airports, on public transportation, and in health care facilities like Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services.
FDA advisers vote unanimously to recommend booster doses of Johnson & Johnson
Vaccine advisers to the US Food and Drug Administration voted unanimously Friday to recommend a booster dose of Johnson & Johnson's vaccine at least two months after people get the first dose.
The FDA's Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee voted 19-0 to recommend the extra dose for all recipients of the J&J Janssen vaccine, 18 and older. They asked to simplify the original question being posed by the FDA, which had asked the committee to say whether the data showed that waiting six months or longer after getting the first shot would provide an even stronger immune response.
Columbia names interim Public Works director
Shane Creech has been named the new interim Public Works Department director as David Nichols, director for the last six years, retired Thursday.
Creech has his eyes on the permanent position of Public Works director and has spent the last 10 years working within the Public Works Department.
Creech grew up in Hannibal before attending MU and graduating with a degree in civil engineering. He worked at a consulting firm in Kansas City for three years before getting a job in building plan reviews for the city of Overland Park.
US Capitol Police officer indicted on obstruction of justice charges in connection with January 6
A US Capitol Police officer was indicted on obstruction charges in connection to the January 6 insurrection at the US Capitol.
According to the indictment, Michael A. Riley told a contact online to remove posts showing the person was in the Capitol building that day.
Riley's arrest is notable among the more than 600 Capitol riot cases in that he becomes the first police officer on duty on Capitol Hill on January 6 charged with allegedly attempting to help a rioter.
British lawmaker David Amess murdered in knife attack at constituency meeting
British lawmaker David Amess, a member of Boris Johnson's ruling Conservative Party, has died after being stabbed multiple times at a constituency meeting east of London.
Amess, 69, a Member of Parliament who represented Southend West in Essex, was stabbed at around midday by a man who walked into a meeting with voters from his electoral district being held in a Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea, a witness at the scene told Reuters.
"He was treated by emergency services but, sadly, died at the scene," Essex police said.