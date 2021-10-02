MU Athletics to host 2020, 2021 Hall of Fame inductees
MU athletics announced 10 additions to the Missouri Intercollegiate Hall of Fame on Wednesday. The Class of 2021 is the 30th induction in the hall’s history, dating back to 1990.
The class were inducted Friday night at the Tiger Hotel in a ceremony with family and friends present. The 2020 class was also present due to their induction ceremony being postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The inductees of both classes are being honored at the Missouri-Tennessee football game on Saturday.
Missouri Ethics Commission: Columbia Mayor must terminate campaign committee
Following an ethics complaint filed in 2019, Columbia Mayor Brian Treece has been ordered to terminate his campaign committee.
The Missouri Ethics Commission issued the order Friday, saying Treece violated state law. The commission says upon termination, no further action will be taken against Treece.
In November 2019, Columbia attorney Dan Viets filed the complaint with two arguments, according to the Columbia Missourian: that Treece failed to file required paperwork before accepting donations for a 2022 mayoral campaign, and that he is illegally maintaining a campaign committee while he is a registered lobbyist.
MU Health Care breaks ground on new home for Children's Hospital
University of Missouri Health Care leaders joined with MU and state leaders on Friday to break ground on a tower that will house its new Children’s Hospital.
The new facility is set to open in the summer of 2024 on MU Health Care’s main hospital campus, on the corner of Hitt and Lake streets.
“This brand-new Children’s Hospital will reimagine the way we deliver pediatric care and bring together all of our highly specialized teams,” MU Health Care Chief Executive Officer Jonathan Curtright said.
The total budget for the project is around $230 million, according to Curtright.
Mid-Missouri health departments balance COVID-19 vaccines with flu shot roll out
Saturday marked the first day the Cole County Health Department stopped offering the COVID-19 vaccine, which will continue throughout the month of October.
Chezney Schulte, a communicable disease coordinator with the Cole County Health Department, said the department is focusing resources on flu shot distribution during October.
"Honestly, we just had our hands tied and it's not feasible to do both to do our flu clinics and COVID-19 vaccines," Schulte said.
Friday Night Fever Week 6
It's the sixth week of Friday Night Fever and KOMU 8 brought you coverage from high school football games across mid-Missouri.
FINAL MID-MO FOOTBALL SCORES 10/1:
⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/InduxDve6p
