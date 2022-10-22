Three people injured after shooting in downtown Columbia
The Columbia Police Department is investigating after a shooting late Friday night in the area of Hitt Street between Locust Street and Cherry Street.
Police said they found one victim with a gunshot wound on Locust Street, and two other victims checked into hospitals themselves.
Police said they will have Hitt Street closed off until early Saturday morning as they investigate suspect leads.
Crews respond to natural cover fire behind Grindstone Walmart Friday afternoon
Columbia Fire responded to a fire near Gray Oak and Green Meadows.
About 35 acres of grass and brush burned. Some trees were also damaged.
Friday Night Fever: Week 9 highlights and scores from around mid-Missouri
Week 9 of Friday Night Fever featured highlights and scores from numerous teams, including the highlight of the night: Tolton Trailblazers versus the Fayette Falcons!
MU alumni share what you need to know ahead of Homecoming
MU's 111th Homecoming is getting underway and many alumni are currently traveling to or are already in Columbia to celebrate.
The 2022 Homecoming parade will kickoff Saturday morning at 9 and the Homecoming football game starts at 3 p.m. If you would like to see the parade route, visit the Mizzou Alumni Association website.
Ongoing drought conditions are hurting Missouri's waterways
A hydrological drought is evidence that low water levels are present in streams, reservoirs, and groundwater levels. Throughout Missouri this shift has taken place and will cause more problems for agricultural production and exports.
Trudy Busch Valentine hosts agricultural roundtable discussion in Columbia
Trudy Busch Valentine held an agricultural roundtable discussion Friday in Columbia, as part of her campaign tour for U.S. Senate.
She was joined by advocates for the agricultural community, including a local farmer, chef and owner of a grocery store.
Hickman student to participate in the World Skate Games - for the second time
Over 3,000 athletes will participate in the World Skate Games this year, and one Columbia student will be part of this number.
The World Skate Games will be held from from Oct. 24 to Nov. 13.