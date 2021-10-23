Some MU fraternity events approved this weekend, despite suspension
COLUMBIA − Some University of Missouri fraternity events will go on this weekend despite a suspension of fraternity events the university announced earlier this week.
KOMU 8 News confirmed MU has approved some fraternity formals this weekend.
Last night, MU's Phi Delta Theta chapter was on its way to Memphis. A KOMU 8 reporter saw four buses depart the house around 3:30 p.m. yesterday.
The university announced Wednesday it would temporarily suspend all fraternity activities, including social and university-sanctioned events, effective immediately after a freshman Phi Gamma Delta member was hospitalized with suspected alcohol poisoning. The student is listed in critical condition at University Hospital.
Prosecution and defense meet for Joseph Elledge pre-trial hearing
COLUMBIA — Members of the prosecution and the defense for the Joseph Elledge trial met yesterday afternoon to finalize details in a pre-trial hearing.
The prosecution charged Elledge for the death of Columbia mother Mengqi Ji. He also faces charges of child endangerment, child abuse and neglect.
Elledge's trial is set to start on Nov. 1.
The judge, prosecution and defense discussed the jury selection process on Friday. They're looking to bring in 200 potential jurors. They will bring in 100 on the first day and bring in the next 100 on the second day if the 12 jurors and alternatives are not yet selected.
Hallsville football one game away from making history
HALLSVILLE - The high school football season in mid-Missouri is winding down as the end of October approaches, and some teams are looking better than others.
One team that has never looked so good in all of their program's history is Hallsville High School.
"We've never won any titles in school history," Hallsville head coach Justin Conyers said. "We've never won a conference championship, so we're trying to be the first to do it in school history, in the Tri-County."
All 3 COVID-19 booster shots are available in mid-Missouri
COLUMBIA - Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson boosters are now available for those who have completed the vaccination series.
After the FDA gave emergency use authorization for Pfizer's vaccine booster doses a month ago, the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson booster shots have been available to eligible individuals since Thursday.
According to the CDC, individuals who got the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines as their initial series are recommended to get their booster shots after 6 months or more
FNF Week 9
It's the ninth week of Friday Night Fever and KOMU 8 brought you coverage from high school football games across mid-Missouri.
FINAL FOOTBALL SCORES 10/22@KOMUnews @CoMoSports #FridayNightFever— KOMU 8 Sports (@KOMUsports) October 23, 2021
⬇️🏈⬇️🏈⬇️🏈 pic.twitter.com/Qh9jRjdPXf
FINAL FOOTBALL SCORES 10/22@KOMUnews @CoMoSports #FridayNightFever— KOMU 8 Sports (@KOMUsports) October 23, 2021
⬇️🏈⬇️🏈⬇️🏈 pic.twitter.com/Qh9jRjdPXf
For the latest on all of your favorite high school teams, visit KOMU.com/HighSchoolSports.