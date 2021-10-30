Elledge pre-trial: Judge denies motion to supress statements Elledge made to CPD
COLUMBIA − Yesterday was the final day of pre-trial hearings before Joseph Elledge’s murder trial.
At the hearing, Judge Brouck Jacobs denied a motion from the defense to suppress statements Elledge made to detectives with the Columbia Police Department. Elledge made the statements in a three-hour interview with detectives, five days after he reported his wife, Mengqi Ji, missing in 2019.
Court documents say detectives asked Elledge to go to the station to “talk more in depth” so they could “get up to speed on what’s been going on.”
Elledge arrived at the station on Oct. 15, 2019 and detectives sat him in a recorded interview room, according to court documents. Elledge was not handcuffed or physically restrained in the interview.
Missouri, 9 other states file suit against vaccine mandate for federal contractors, employees
MISSOURI − Attorney General Eric Schmitt and nine other states filed a lawsuit Friday against the Biden administration's vaccine mandate for federal contractors and employees.
Schmitt, along with Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson, co-led the suit with Alaska, Arkansas, Iowa, Montana, New Hampshire, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming.
Biden announced the vaccine mandate for federal contractors and employees on Sept. 9. Schmitt said on Wednesday he would file the suit by the end of the week.
The lawsuit asks the court to declare the mandate unlawful. It also asks the court to enjoin defendants from enforcing the mandate.
Mid-Missouri continues to hold special elections Tuesday
COLUMBIA - Three mid-Missouri counties will hold special elections on Tuesday, but officials are expecting low voter turnout.
Boone County Clerk Brianna Lennon said voter turnout for local elections is usually less than national or state elections, but the issues are important to the community.
"If you want to make your voice heard, in a smaller election your voice is even louder because there's fewer people that are coming out," Lennon said. "But the issues that you're going to be voting on impact your life every day, definitely."
Moberly opens new runway at Omar N. Bradley airport
MOBERLY - The City of Moberly held a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of the new runway at the Omar N. Bradley Airport Friday.
The reconstruction project included a total replacement of the airport's main runway, shifting from asphalt to concrete. Renovations were also made to the airfield's lighting system with an upgrade to the LEDs on the runway.
The total cost of the project was approximately $6.4 million. Part of the construction was funded by grants administered by the Missouri Department of Transportation's aviation section.
FNF Playoff
High school football playoffs started this week. KOMU 8 covered nine different games across mid-Missouri.
