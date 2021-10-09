Columbia Police, health department work to combat overdoses involving fentanyl
COLUMBIA - Columbia has seen 22 suspected overdose deaths from Jan. 1, 2021 to the end of September.
According to the Assistant Director of the Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services, seven of these deaths came in August and four in September.
"So that's 11 of the total that we've seen, come in the last [two] months," Scott Clardy said.
"The sudden increase in overdose deaths is what's causing the concern, and the reason we're looking into this and wanting to do something," Clardy said.
Parson orders flags to fly half-staff in honor of WWII Navy sailor George Merton Gooch
JEFFERSON CITY – Friday, Governor Parson ordered flags be flown at half-staff at all government buildings in Linn County on Saturday from sunrise to sunset in honor of WWII Navy Sailor George Merton Gooch.
"We lower the flags to say thank you to U.S. Navy Sailor George Gooch for his and his family's service and sacrifice," Parson said.
George Gooch of Laclede, Missouri, was killed in action at the age of 22 during World War II on the battleship USS Oklahoma when the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941.
His remains were not identified until September 14, 2020, using familial DNA from his grand-nephew.
Columbia Regional Airport runway extension expected to be complete by December
COLUMBIA - Columbia Regional Airport’s (COU) runway extension is months away from being complete.
Michael Parks, COU manager, said there's no specific completion date, but expects the runway to be finished by the beginning of December.
Construction on the runway extension began in late August.
With the extension, the length of the runway will go from 6,500 feet to 7,400 feet. The addition will provide a longer distance for planes to land and take-off and help during inclement weather, according to COU.
"So let's just say for an example, snow and ice on the runway, it gives a longer takeoff and longer landing distance," Parks said.
MU fans excited to return to in-person homecoming
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri's Homecoming celebration is back in person this year after many events were canceled last year due to the pandemic.
Homecoming is a tradition that usually attracts a large crowd of fans. This year, fans are looking forward to returning to what homecoming used to be.
"It's really nice to see the whole town and university get back together to celebrate in person," Jason Pottenger said.
Pottenger and his wife Lisa graduated from MU and now have three kids attending the university. They traveled from Kansas City to attend and do all of their favorite homecoming traditions.
Friday Night Fever Week 7
It's the seventh week of Friday Night Fever and KOMU 8 brought you coverage from high school football games across mid-Missouri.
FINAL FOOTBALL SCORES AROUND MID-MISSOURI - FRIDAY 10/08@CoMoSports #FridayNightFever— KOMU 8 Sports (@KOMUsports) October 9, 2021
↓ ↓ ↓ pic.twitter.com/wIEfqE8nYx
