Friday Night Fever: Week 6 highlights and scores from around mid-Missouri
View highlights, scores, and more from more than 14 area games that played last night on KOMU 8's Friday Night Fever blog.
Mizzou ticketing office is expecting a big crowd for the game today
Mizzou Athletics is expecting up to 20,000 Georgia fans to max out Farout Field, according to the Mizzou ticketing office.
Streets are crowded and hotels are fully booked, causing businesses to take extra precautions for the weekend.
Rock Bridge Marching Band gears up for first annual marching festival
Rock Bridge expects more than 2000 people to be at the first ever marching festival event throughout the day.
The first performance will be at 10:30 a.m. Admission is $10 for adults, $5 dollars for students and seniors, and free for those 5 and under.
Driver faces serious injuries after collision with school bus
An Eldon man was seriously injured Friday morning after a collision with a school bus.
The crash happened on Burkle Lane and Burkle Pond Road around 7:20 a.m.
Missouri Medicaid application wait times down after 9 months
Missouri's Department of Social Services (DSS) Family Support Division (FSD) has tracked about 247,000 new applicants for Medicaid since the expansion.
DSS says it will release its September report on wait times within the first few weeks of October.
Mid-Missouri Red Cross responders deploy to help those impacted by Hurricane Ian
The Central and Northern Missouri Chapter of the American Red Cross deployed one emergency response vehicle (ERV) Friday morning to help those affected by Hurricane Ian.
Volunteers are expected to be help other responders hand out food, water, and supplies while they're in Florida.