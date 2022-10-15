Police responded to incident in Sinclair and Nifong area Friday evening
The Columbia Police Department responded to an incident in the Sinclair Road and West Nifong Boulevard area.
The incident took place around the same area as a red carpet test screening for an indie film entitled 'Shakespeare's Mummy'. The event is slated to take place on October 14 & 15.
MU hopes new Sinclair School of Nursing building will elevate its nursing program
The MU Sinclair School of Nursing held its dedication ceremony Friday to display its new nursing school and equipment.
The ceremony consisted of an open house, tours, and a ribbon cutting. The dedication was to celebrate the new building and its new improvements.
Renovation projects and developments highlighted in Jefferson City, Cole County State of the City and County
Jefferson City Mayor Carrie Tergin started the presentation with a look back at what the city has gone through in the last decade, specifically talking about how the community came together after the 2019 tornado and during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’ve really weathered a lot together, and we’ve become much stronger of a community for it,” Tergin said.
National ACT test scores drop to lowest level in 30 years
This year's scores on the ACT college admissions test by high school graduates are at the lowest they've been since 1991.
Furthermore, 42% of ACT-tested graduates this year met none of the subject benchmarks in English, reading, science and math.