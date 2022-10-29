Halloween events happening across mid-Missouri
Here are all the events happening around mid-Missouri this Halloween!
Friday Night Fever: Playoff highlights and scores from around mid-Missouri
Here are all the scores and highlights from your favorite teams as the opening round of districts kicked off yesterday night!
Suspect in 1984 rape, attempted murder case set to appear in court
After years of investigation, police say advanced DNA technology helped identify James Frederick Wilson as a suspect in a 1984 rape and attempted murder case in Columbia.
Boone County's Prosecuting Attorney, Roger Johnson, filed felony charges against Wilson on Tuesday, including rape and first-degree assault.
Public can now apply to repair and rehabilitate Capitol Avenue buildings deemed as dangerous
The City of Jefferson is asking for anyone interested in repairing and rehabilitating one of eleven structures in the Capitol Avenue area to apply now through Nov. 30.
Eleven structures in the redevelopment area have been declared "dangerous buildings" under Jefferson City code and have been ordered to be repaired or demolished.
Committees propose fare increases for JEFFTRAN
The City of Jefferson is in the process of considering a transit fare increase for JEFFTRAN, according to a Friday news release.
The Public Transit Advisory Committee and the Public Works and Planning Committee have recommended the Jefferson City Council to consider the increases.
Forecast: A Fall-like Weekend
Saturday morning starts off near 40 degrees before warming up into the mid 60s. This will feel very similar to how the past few days have been across Mid-Missouri. However, increasing cloud cover on Saturday is a hint of change in our weather pattern.
Isolated rain showers are possible Saturday night into Sunday morning, but any rain we might see will be relatively light. The daytime during the weekend will remain dry, so Halloween festivities this weekend should go on without a problem.