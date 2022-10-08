Callaway County sheriff arrested on suspicion of DWI
Callaway County Sheriff Clay Chism was arrested Thursday night in Moberly on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, according to Randolph County Sheriff Aaron Wilson.
No charges have been filed as of Friday evening.
Friday Night Fever: Week 7 highlights and scores from around mid-Missouri
Week 7 of Friday Night Fever wrapped up yesterday night with highlights and scores from several teams.
The highlight of the night was the Harrisburg Bulldogs and the Westran Hornets.
Columbia police currently investigating a reported rape and kidnapping
Columbia Police are currently investigating a reported rape and kidnapping that occurred earlier this afternoon.
At 12:45 p.m., officers arrived at the 2300 block of Whitegate Drive. They spoke with a victim on the scene who provided a statement. Evidence was provided and corroborated by a witness.
Back to the roots: Roots N Blues Festival returns to Columbia
The music starts at 4 p.m. Friday and at noon Saturday and Sunday. The last shows will wrap up at 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 8:30 p.m. on Sunday. Twenty-four artists and groups are set to perform throughout the three-day festival, including famous country singer Tanya Tucker and pop icon Chaka Khan.
The festival is cashless, with a single wristband holding the ticket to entry as well as the money to purchase drinks, food, and merchandise. Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) wristbands allow payment through scanning.
Survivor shares her story at Columbia's newest women's center
A new women's center in Columbia hopes to provide services to women who have dealt with or are dealing with traumatic life experiences.
The center, located at 601 Business Loop W, will add vital resources for victims of abuse and domestic assault, as well as help them get through drug abuse issues.
Forecast: A cold start to the weekend
Cold temperatures continue as Mid-Missouri is under a Frost Advisory for Saturday morning, with some of our northern counties even under a Freeze Warning. If you still have any plants outside, it's time to bring them in. We'll only warm up to around 63 degrees, making for a cool start to the weekend.
Temperatures warm up back into the middle 70s by Sunday and stay in the upper 70s range for the beginning of next week. Even though temperatures vary, the entire weekend remains sunny and dry.