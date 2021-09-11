Search warrant approved for stolen truck McLean found in
SOUTH DAKOTA - A South Dakota judge approved a warrant to search a homicide suspect's stolen vehicle on Thursday, following his alleged murder spree in Missouri.
J.T. McLean, who was wanted for the murder of four people in Boone and Miller counties, was found dead Wednesday night in Dakota Dunes, South Dakota in a truck authorities believe to be stolen from one of his victims.
Authorities say they believe McLean was alive when law enforcement surrounded the truck and believe McLean then shot himself when authorities fired a rubber bullet at the truck and shattered a window.
Missouri Chamber of Commerce says federal vaccine mandate is a "mandate against employers"
COLUMBIA - The Missouri Chamber of Commerce believes President Joe Biden's announcement of federal vaccine and testing requirements, is the wrong approach for businesses.
According to the White House, this mandate will affect nearly 100 million people, with as many as 80 million workers in private sector businesses; and over 3,700 Missouri businesses, according to the Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry.
The mandate requires all federal workers and contractors be vaccinated, and all large companies with 100 or more employees require either employee vaccination or weekly COVID-19 testing.
Boonville to see new multi-specialty clinic by summer 2022
BOONVILLE − MU Health Care's new 14,000 square-foot multi-specialty clinic finally broke ground in Boonville on Friday, after months of collaboration.
MU Health Care announced in March that the health care company entered a long-term lease to open the new clinic with the help of a number of Cooper County groups.
It will feature an urgent care with extended hours, primary care providers, specialty services, imaging, a lab and physical therapy services.
"It's going to help a lot of people stay home for their health care," MU Health Care family medicine physician Mona Brownfield said.
9/11 events happening Saturday throughout mid-Missouri
Multiple events will be held around mid-Missouri today to commemorate the 20th anniversary and remember the lives lost on September 11, 2001.
Friday Night Fever Week 3
It's the third week of Friday Night Fever and KOMU 8 brought you coverage from 12 high school football games across mid-Missouri.
FINAL FOOTBALL SCORES AROUND MID-MISSOURI: FRIDAY 9/10@KOMUnews @CoMoSports #FridayNightFever— KOMU 8 Sports (@KOMUsports) September 11, 2021
↓ ↓ ↓ pic.twitter.com/wGgzW4dq19
For the latest on all of your favorite high school teams, visit KOMU.com/fnf.