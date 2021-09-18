Moniteau County deputies arrest suspect after pursuit, vehicle theft
Moniteau County Sheriff's deputies recovered a stolen vehicle in Jamestown on Thursday after authorities responded to a citizen report of a suspicious person along Highway 87.
The subject, identified as Tristan M. Parson, 22, was asking bystanders for fuel along the highway. Parson fled as a deputy approached the scene, according to a news release from the department.
Deputies ran the vehicle information and found the vehicle was reported as stolen out of Springfield, Missouri earlier that day.
Schmitt looks to add more schools to CPS lawsuit against mask mandates
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced Friday he wants to add more schools to his current lawsuit which challenges Columbia Public Schools' mask mandate.
In a news release, Schmitt said on Friday he filed for class certification and a preliminary injunction in the lawsuit against CPS, which was originally filed on Aug. 24.
If the class certification is granted, it would apply to all public school districts in the state that have a mask policy. If the injunction is granted, mask mandates would be halted at public schools that require them.
Columbia Mayor Brian Treece will not seek reelection
Columbia Mayor Brian Treece announced he will not run for reelection next April during a community briefing Friday.
"It's not so much about the money or lack thereof, it's about the level of responsibility and the burden," Treece said. "The last 18 months have been no easy decisions. There's no playbook on handling a pandemic. That takes its toll."
Mayor Treece is in his second term as Columbia's mayor. He said he will continue to work for the next six months, specifically focusing in on mental health, public safety and technology.
Local health officials wait on federal guidance regarding vaccine boosters
Vaccine advisers to the US Food and Drug Administration met Friday to discuss COVID-19 booster shots for adults 16 and over.
The advisers rejected to approve the use of a Pfizer booster shot for those 16 and older, six months after they are fully vaccinated.
Friday Night Fever Week 4
It's the fourth week of Friday Night Fever and KOMU 8 brought you coverage from high school football games across mid-Missouri.
For the latest on all of your favorite high school teams, visit KOMU.com/HighSchoolSports.