Friday Night Fever Week 5
It's the fifth week of Friday Night Fever and KOMU 8 brought you coverage from high school football games across mid-Missouri.
For the latest on all of your favorite high school teams, visit KOMU.com/HighSchoolSports.
Two detained after search warrant served in Boonville
Two people have been arrested and charged following the execution of search warrant in Boonville.
Boonville resident Morgan Weaver, 30, and Fayette resident Susan Weaver, 33, were arrested and formally charged after deputies and officers confiscated narcotics, paraphernalia and numerous weapons.
The Cooper County Sheriff's Office and Boonville Police executed a search warrant at a Porter Street residence.
Southern Boone School Board votes to remove mask mandate
The Southern Boone School Board of Education voted to remove its mask mandate Thursday evening.
During a special board meeting, members voted 4-3 to remove the mask requirement policy from the district's Safe Return to In-Person Instruction and Continuity of Service Plan.
Southern Boone Superintendent Christopher Felmlee said that effective immediately, all buildings are no longer requiring masks to be worn.
Boone County Fire rescues 18 dogs in motel room after responding to structure fire
The Boone County Fire Protection District rescued 18 dogs out of a Midway motel Friday morning, after responding to a commercial structure fire.
Assistant Chief Gale Blomenkamp told KOMU 8 that crews were originally dispatched around 8 a.m. to a reported fire alarm at the Budget Inn at Midway. It "quickly" changed to a commercial structure fire.
Firefighters made entry to the motel where they found the fire in room 209. Blomenkamp said the sprinkler system was flowing in the room, helping keep the fire in check.
It is unclear why the dogs were in the motel room.
Roots N Blues: What you need to know before attending this weekend's festival
This weekend's Roots N Blues Festival will have multiple COVID-19 protocols and some changes to the event.
The festival's music hours have also adjusted in respect to Stephen Lake Park's residential neighbors.
Free shuttles will be provided that run from downtown Columbia parking garages to the festival gates.
Central Pantry raised over $80,000 in annual donation campaign
The Food Bank for Central & Northeast Missouri, along with Missouri Employers Mutual (MEM), raised over $80,000 during their annual match campaign from Aug. 19-29.
The funds will go toward the purchase and renovation of Central Pantry's future location on Business Loop 70 West, which the food bank plans to occupy by early 2023.
Making good on its pledge back in August, MEM matched $25,000 in donations.