The Boone County Sheriff's Office says it is investigating a homicide that happened Friday night near Ashland.

One person is in custody, according to the sheriff's office.

Law enforcement closed off the 18000 block of Old Route A, just south of Ashland, for over two hours.

No further information was released by law enforcement Friday night, as the investigation is ongoing.

A Moberly woman was struck by a vehicle and killed Friday morning along Interstate 70, according to a crash report from the highway patrol.

Belinda Hendricks, 29, was standing in the eastbound lanes around 5:30 a.m. when she was struck by a Toyota Prius, driven by Sedalia resident Inocente Prisciliano, the report said.

The highway patrol said it was investigating a body found in a ditch at the 94 mile marker late Friday morning. An investigation began and details about the crash were released around 7:30 p.m.

Bivalent COVID-19 boosters could be available among some mid-Missouri providers as early as next week, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services said Friday.

The following locations should have the boosters next week, according to DHSS.

Boone County

Boone Hospital Center

Burrell Pharmacy Boone

Columbia-Boone County Department of Health

D&H Drug Store - Broadway

D&H Drug Store - Paris

Kilgore's Medical Pharmacy - Providence

Kilgores Med Pharmacy Chapel Hill

Mizzou Student Health Center

University Hospital - 1 Hospital Drive

Cole County

Capital Region Medical Center

Community Health Center of Central Missouri

Callaway County did not have any health centers listed. Additional counties who pre-ordered the booster can be found here.

For more information on the boosters and who is eligible, click here.

The mother of an infant whose remains were found in a tire in 2019 appeared virtually in court Friday after she sent in a letter of request to be released from jail.

Lavosha Daniels, 30, is charged with abandonment of a corpse and endangering the welfare of a child in the first degree for her alleged involvement in the death of her 4-to 5-month-old daughter Samone.

Judge Kevin Crane denied Daniels bond for a second time at her hearing Friday. Daniels wrote a letter to Judge Crane asking to get a GPS monitoring system or a bond, in order for her release while awaiting trial. In exchange, Daniels said she would testify against Staffone Fountain, the father of the child, and work with prosecutors.

A status hearing has been set for Daniels on Oct. 3 at 9 a.m. Fountain, who is charged with first-degree murder and abandonment of a child, is scheduled for arraignment on Oct. 17 at 9 a.m.