Caregiver accused of killing Darnell Gray denied bond
COLE COUNTY −A Cole County judge denied bond for a caregiver accused of murdering a 4-year-old Jefferson City boy in 2018.
Quatavia Givens' request for release was denied Friday in Cole County Circuit Court.
Prosecuting attorney Locke Thompson said to release the defendant on first degree murder would "be inappropriate."
Family and friends of the late Darnell Gray gathered outside the Cole County Courthouse.
UPDATE: Human remains found in Pulaski County identified
PULASKI COUNTY - The human skeletal remains located Tuesday near Highway 28 in Pulaski County have been identified as Shaun Etheridge.
Etheridge was reported missing and last seen on June 20, 2021.
Pulaski County Sheriff's deputies and detectives were notified around 10 a.m. on Aug. 31 of the remains found near the 20000 block of Highway 28.
Missouri Task Force 1 heads back to the Show-Me State after helping with hurricane recovery efforts
LOUISIANA - A week after its mobilization, Missouri Task Force 1 is heading back to the Show-Me State.
The task force left last Friday afternoon to help with Hurricane Ida recovery efforts. It arrived to its staging location on Saturday, Aug. 28.
A Facebook post from the Boone County Fire Protection District says it left Louisiana Friday morning and expects to be back in Columbia by noon on Saturday.
Department of Natural Resources moves LGBTQ exhibit to Lohman Building
JEFFERSON CITY − The Missouri Department of Resources (DNR) announced Friday that an exhibit detailing the history of the LGBTQ community in Missouri has been relocated for display at the Lohman Building, located adjacent to the Capitol.
The exhibit will be available for viewing beginning Saturday.
According to a press release by the DNR, the display was relocated after the department received complaints of its removal from the museum at the Missouri capitol, including from State Sen. Greg Razer (D-Kansas City), who is the only openly gay member of the Missouri Senate.
Week 2 of Friday Night Fever
It's the second week of Friday Night Fever and KOMU 8 brought you coverage from high school football games across mid-Missouri.
