Friday Night Fever: Week 4 highlights and scores from around mid-Missouri
Check out the KOMU 8 Sports team's coverage of the Game of the Week, Battle at Hickman, and highlights and scores from more than 15 area games.
Eldon jeweler issues warning about fake gold
Henley Jewelers, Inc. has issued a warning that at least a dozen customers have recently come in with fake gold, all with the same story.
According to a Facebook post by Henley Jewelers, victims said they met a group of scammers at a gas station.
Lynne Millard is an employee at Henley Jewelers. She says the fake gold can look real to the average person.
“It’s all stamped 18 karat or 14 karat and it’s all fake” says Millard. “Most of the people are giving upwards of $400 for these chains and rings and they bring them in and they are worth nothing.”
Stephens College celebrates its first graduating nursing class
Stephen's college celebrated their first ever graduating nursing class of 2023 on Friday. They celebrated the students with a ceremony while also honoring this year's graduating physician assistants and nursing class of 2024.
Students received their white coat during the ceremony to prepare them for their years ahead. The first class will graduate in May 2023 and this ceremony brought them one step closer to becoming nurses.
Parents want more ADA opportunities for child with disabilities after injury at elementary school
Two Columbia Public School parents are expressing concern after they say their son was injured at his elementary school.
Kevin and Kelsey Verdine reached out to KOMU 8 this past week about the ADA accessible equipment at Derby Ridge Elementary. The Verdines have a 6-year-old adopted son, Cameron.
River City Habitat for Humanity building new house for local veteran
Veteran Dwight Days is getting a new house built for him, after his home was destroyed in the 2019 tornado in Jefferson City.
This is the first-ever veterans' build through Habitat for Humanity.
Columbia daycare bomb threat suspect pleads guilty
The man accused of calling a bomb threat to a Columbia daycare pleaded guilty Friday during a pre-trial conference.
Alexzander Green was originally charged with first-degree terroristic threat, first-degree harassment and second-degree child endangerment after he threatened the KinderCare Child Center in the 2400 block of West Ash Street on May 17.
Columbia Farmers Market asks community to vote to stay No. 1 market in the nation
The Columbia Farmers Market is asking the community to vote to help keep its title at American Farmland Trust as the No. 1 farmers market in the nation.
With the community's recommendation, CFM can earn national recognition and a $5,000 cash prize to help improve the market for seasons to come. The competition ends on Sept. 19. CFM is currently in second place following Overland Park Farmers Market, in Kansas. CFM is currently about 2,000 votes behind.