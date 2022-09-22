FTA grant allows GoComo to be fare free through September 2023
On Monday night, Columbia City Council approved an extension of a Federal Transit Administration grant that eliminates fares for those who use public transit.
GoComo has seen an increase in riders since the grant was implemented, and the council decided that it would be in the city's best interest to extend the grant through Oct. 1, 2023.
Missouri's attorney general joins effort to threaten credit card companies over categorizing gun store sales
Missouri’s Attorney General Eric Schmitt sent a letter to three major credit card companies over their plan to add a merchant category code for gun stores.
Schmitt warned, "Be advised that we will marshal the full scope of our lawful authority to protect our citizens and consumers from unlawful attempts to undermine their constitutional rights."
Missouri is one of 24 states that sent a letter to these credit card companies.
MU Health Care collaborates with St. Louis-based Siteman on cancer research
MU Health Care's Ellis Fischel Cancer Center and Siteman Cancer Center are collaborating to promote cancer research in Missouri.
This partnership connects scientists from both institutions on research projects and competitively funded research grants.
This collaboration will help expand opportunities to provide better care to more patients throughout the state.
Bridge work requires Highway 54 ramp closure in Jefferson City
Starting on Wednesday, the westbound U.S. Highway 54 exit ramp to northbound Highway 63 will be closed for approximately two weeks.
This closure is part of a project to improve the driving surface and finish bridge rehabilitation work on the northbound Highway 63 bridge over Oilwell Road.
Drivers will be detoured west on Highway 54 and are encouraged to use the Route W interchange to turn around and head north back to the Highway 63 interchange.
Forecast: Tracking cooler air and rain chances
Thursday is the first day of the fall season, and cooler air is making its way toward Mid-Missouri.
Temperatures Thursday will only reach the upper 60s, falling in the lower 50s overnight. There will be a warm front Friday that draws in clouds, and Saturday will be sunnier and warmer with temps.
Quiet and fall-like weather will be the norm for nearly all of next week as a large Canadian airmass is locked in by high pressure.