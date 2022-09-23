Warrants pending after Audrain Community Hospital break in
The Mexico Department of Public Safety said on Facebook it responded to the hospital around 1:51 a.m. Wednesday for an alarm.
Officers said they found someone had entered the building and taken a small amount of property. Police say there is no indication that any legal or personal information in reference to hospital operations was accessed.
Crews respond to structure fire in northern Boone County
The fire started south of Harrisburg, in the 7800 block of West Highway 124. Reports about the fire came in just around 5:45 p.m., according to an online dispatch log.
Boone County Assistant Fire Chief, Gale Blomenkamp said cooking was the cause of the fire, which started in a detached garage. Blomenkamp said the fire caused $250,000 worth of damage.
Regional Red Cross chapter deploying volunteers to Puerto Rico and Alaska
Additional volunteers have been sent to western Alaska in response to Typhoon Merbok and to the West Coast to provide aid to those affected by wildfires, according to a Wednesday news release from the Red Cross.
As of Wednesday morning, 20 people across the region had also volunteered, in addition to 11 volunteers that are already on the scene of the impacted areas.
Railway company tied to deadly train crash seeks to halt civil actions against it
Four people died when an Amtrak train hit a dump truck at a crossing. Since then, several parties have filed lawsuits in state or federal court against the BNSF Railway Company, the company who operates the track where the crash happened, as well as the construction company that owned the dump truck.
The lawsuit filed Tuesday said all passengers on the train, when buying a ticket, had to accept Amtrak's terms and conditions, including "a mutual agreement to arbitrate any claims between the customer and Amtrak."
Developmental disabilities care providers celebrate record funding
Gov. Mike Parson's plan ensures frontline workers are paid a minimum of $15 per hour. The owner of Day Solutions, a day program for adults with developmental disabilities based in Jefferson City, said they've been struggling with the state rates for years.
Schwartz said the provider has previously had to cut costs elsewhere to pay their staff above minimum wage.