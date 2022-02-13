7th Rally for Rhyan game raises $52,000 for new MU Health Care Children's Hospital, pediatric cancer research
A Mizzou tradition called Rally for Rhyan raises funds for pediatric cancer research. The foundation has been going strong for six years.
But this year, marking the seventh, extends its funds to other areas at MU. Rhyan Loos' father, Brad, announced that half of the proceeds will be donated to MU Health Care to fund the construction of its new Children's Hospital.
Fundraising efforts took place Saturday throughout the game and through an online auction hosted on the MU Athletics website.
Building Community Bridges celebrates Black History Month
Doors at the McClung Park Pavilion opened at 5 p.m., the celebration observed Black History month.
It included live performances, food and a silent auction to raise money for the nonprofit's programs fund.
Doug Wright, the founder of Building Community Bridges, said this event is one of many to unite and educate the community.
The District is closing the grant application for minority-owned businesses
The pilot program will give $5,000 to minority-owned businesses that are looking to move into The District or have been a part of The District for less than six months as of October 2021.
More than 30 businesses applied for the grant. However, the CID only has $20,000 set aside for the program at this time.
Though the board is closing the application, Davis said she hopes to expand the program in the future.
Annual 'Chocolate Crawl' helps Rocheport businesses ahead of spring tourism season
Over a dozen local businesses will hand out free chocolate treats to guests who purchased the $10 tickets for the event, which is sold out.
Drew Lemberger, the president of the Merchants Association, started the event around 5 years ago when local businesses decided to band together to host an event around Valentine's Day to ring in the spring tourism season.
Biden warns Putin of 'severe costs' of Ukraine invasion
Biden also told Putin the United States and its allies would respond “decisively and impose swift and severe costs” if the Kremlin attacked its neighbor.
U.S. intelligence shows that a Russian invasion could begin within days and before the Winter Olympics in Beijing end on Feb. 20.
First Alert Weather Forecast
Super Bowl Sunday will see high temperatures in the 30s, with wind chill values in the 20s. Kickoff at 5:30 will see temperatures in the lower 30s and upper 20s, and will fall through the evening hours.
Planning to take out that special someone? Wind chill values will be in the 30s for most of Valentine's Day, grab a jacket before heading out!
Temperatures will peak on Tuesday and Wednesday with highs reaching the upper 50s and lower 60s for both days. If you plan to spend time outdoors, make it Tuesday. Rain chances will increase Wednesday afternoon and will continue through the night.
