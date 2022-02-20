Ukraine's Zelenskyy calls on Putin to meet as tensions soar
Zelenskyy spoke hours after separatist leaders in eastern Ukraine ordered a full military mobilization Saturday while Western leaders made increasingly dire warnings that a Russian invasion of its neighbor appeared imminent.
In new signs of fears that a war could start within days, Germany and Austria told their citizens to leave Ukraine.
Columbia Police make arrest in barricaded person incident
Leon Aldemar Francois White, IV, 41, of Columbia was arrested by Columbia Police for domestic assault, child endangerment and resisting arrest.
CPD said White barricaded himself inside a Columbia home with two minors and a weapon on hand.
The incident occurred on Moss Street. A SWAT team and a Crisis Negation Team negotiator was called for backup, White surrendered.
Teenager dead, 2 others injured after shooting in north Columbia
Officers responded to a shots fired call at McKee St. in Columbia at around 12:40 a.m. Saturday morning.
According to a CPD press release, officers arrived and found three victims with gunshot injuries.
The minor, a female, was taken to a local hospital after EMS provided medical attention and was pronounced dead at the hospital. According to CPD, next of kin has been notified.
CPD is investigating the case as a homicide. KOMU 8 will provide updates when they're available.
Rock the Community gives back to those in need after winter storm
Rock the Community’s organizers decided to keep the event as scheduled despite icy road conditions.
The non-profit has partnered with First Chance for Children, Central Missouri Community Action, Veterans United Foundation, and other organizations to serve the community with items such as dog food, diapers, canned goods, toiletries, and meats.
The event brought out volunteers of all ages, the drive-through serves 150 to almost 300 families per month, said the Rock the Community's Director Rita Renee.
Growing number of states, major cities lift Covid-19 restrictions
Several cities and states are lifting indoor restrictions in recent weeks, citing a notable decline in Covid-19 cases after the Omicron variant wave spread across the US in the last few months.
Much of the United States still is not boosted against Covid-19: Only about 43% of the US population has received a coronavirus vaccine booster shot as of Saturday, according to data from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention.
The CDC is working to review and possibly update its guidance on mask-wearing, but for now, states appear to be outpacing the White House in planning for a post-Omicron period.
First Alert Weather Forecast
KOMU 8's First Alert weather team expects Sunday's temperatures to be in the upper 50s to lower 60s over Central Missouri.
Monday will see temperatures in the middle 60s and some parts of mid-Missouri could see even 70-degrees. A cold front followed by a storm system (mainly rain) will move into Missouri during the day on Tuesday, causing temperatures to fall.
Jumping into Thursday, a second storm system is expected to hit, this time we might see some snow flurries picking up from the cold air, thanks to that initial storm system.
KOMU 8's weather team will provide more updates over the next few days.