Veterans United Foundation funds downtown Columbia art walk
The funds from a Veterans United Foundation were donated Nov. 2021. A committee that calls themselves the North Village Art Walk meets monthly.
Their idea is to place sculptures and murals throughout the North Village Art District. They've collected have over $230,000 dedicated to their project.
Tootie Burns, the board president, says she hopes to add an art gallery that's free to the public. She said she would like to see the gallery near the Wabash bus station alley.
Virtual reality helping Boone Hospital workers recover from the 'Stress Olympics'
Boone Hospital is partnering with Healium to provide a virtual reality system that lets workers step into another world to relieve stress.
This research trial comes as healthcare workers experience anxiety while working through the pandemic on the frontlines.
Healium CEO Sarah Hill said the virtual reality systems come in kits with goggles and are available for use in the break rooms for workers in need.
Rough second half downs Mizzou at No. 23 Iowa State
Mizzou men's basketball fell to Iowa State Saturday 67-50.
The Tigers kept the game close in the first half, shooting over 50% from the field to enter the locker room down 32-29, even with 13 turnovers. However, Mizzou struggled to maintain pace with the Cyclones in the second half.
The Tigers have lost five of their last six games, putting them at 8-12 this season. Mizzou next takes the floor on Wednesday, Feb. 2, when the Florida Gators will come to Mizzou Arena.
Columbia resident arrested for vehicle arson
A Columbia resident was arrested after a car caught on fire in the parking lot of Extended Stay on West Business Loop 70 early Friday.
Columbia Police's Criminal Investigations Division was asked to review the case and confirmed arson as the cause of the fire.
CPD arrested Leslie Lee Williams, 40, who has outstanding arrest warrants for first-degree burglary, third-degree assault and unlawful possession of a firearm.