Mid-Missouri gets first snowfall of the year
On the first day of 2022, Mid-Missouri also saw its first snowfall of the year. The Missouri Department of Transportation reported several roads covered, or at least partially so. Around 5 p.m., the Columbia Police Works department posted that local streets were below freezing and motorists were advised to avoid travel. Flight departures and arrivals were also cancelled as a result of the weather.
Four people injured in downtown Columbia shooting
Four people were shot at the Silverball Bar in downtown Columbia this Saturday morning with police arriving at the scene around 12:54 a.m. to witness shots being fired. According to the Columbia Police Department, four adult males were brought to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Official do not believe shots were fired at officers, and officers did not fire their weapons. No suspect information is available at this time.
CoMoGives raises over $1.8 million for local nonprofits
The 2021 CoMoGives campaign ended on Friday night after raising $1.8 million for local nonprofits. The Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri received the most donations with a total of $75,156, while "We Always Swing" Jazz Series came in second with $71,020.
As recipient of the highest amount of donations, The Food Bank will receive an additional $1,000 grant through the foundation. The Food Bank's donations will be used to help those in its service area, where it serves more than 100,000 food insecure people each month.
This amount of funding for The Food Bank will also be used to provide its partner agencies with food at no cost, including other CoMoGives agency Rainbow House.