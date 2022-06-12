UTV crashes and kills Columbia man
The Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop F (MSHP) said 55-year-old, Richard Bryant, died around 10:30 a.m. after the UTV overturned on the Chapel UTV trail on Wildwood Estates Dr.
According to the crash report, the vehicle was traveling up a hill, lost traction and overturned.
The lake of the Ozarks takes another attempt at the world's longest boat parade
Hundreds of boaters took to the water on Saturday in another yearly attempt to break the world record for the longest boat parade at the Lake of the Ozarks.
The current record for the longest boat parade was made in Malaysia with a boat parade including 1,180 boats.
Rainbow Ride celebrates Pride Month in Columbia
More youth gun violence: Toddler shot in head in St. Louis
St. Louis police say a 1-year-old girl was shot in the head and a 23-year-old man was shot in the chest in the city's Fairground neighborhood.
The incident happened about 8:30 p.m. Friday. Police said the toddler’s condition was not known and the wounded man was “barely conscious but breathing." No other details were immediately available.
Hopes for heroes 5K returns in late June with additional location
The Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri will once again host its Hope for Heroes 5K on June 25, to help feed local veterans.
The Food Bank announced in a press release Thursday that the Columbia 5K would start at the Nickel Shelter of Cosmo Park.
First Alert Weather
With a high of 93 and high humidity, today will be feeling like 105 outside. We'll have mostly sunny skies and low winds.
Monday will have wind gusts up 30 mph, bringing us a bit of a breeze that day.
Triple digit heat indices near 105 will continue until Thursday. A small cold front coming in Wednesday will bring our only chance of rain this week and our only shot for cooler temperatures. By Friday we should be around the low 90s range for the high temperatures.