Missouri Women’s Business Center hosts a market for women and minority owned businesses
Close to 20 minority- and women-owned mid-Missouri businesses gathered in The Atrium for a marketplace event Saturday afternoon. The event was sponsored by True/False Film Fest and Missouri Women’s Business Center.
There were an array of products available, such as earrings, art, food, and recyclable goods.
Holystically Delicious was one of the businesses that made their debut at this event. It took owner Corina McClee four years for her vision to come to fruition. However, she said it was worth the wait.
Fulton scouts raise over 1,800 pounds of food donations in "Scouting for Food"
Fulton scouts donated almost a ton of food to Callaway County non-profit SERVE, Inc. after spending the day outside of local grocery stores for the Scouting for Food event.
SERVE, Inc. food pantry leader Diane Henry said Cub Scouts Pack 52 and Boy Scouts of America Troops 50 and 250 brought 1,824 pounds of food to the organization, and they also raised some monetary donations as well.
The partnership between SERVE, Inc. and the Fulton scouts has lasted for decades. Last year, the various groups raised over 1,000 pounds of food donations for SERVE, Inc. The yearly tradition is something the groups take pride in.
Zelenskyy 'desperate' plea to US Congress: Send more planes
Ukraine’s president made a “desperate” plea to American lawmakers for the United States to help get more warplanes to his military and cut off Russian oil imports as Kyiv tries to stave off the Russian invasion.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke with some 300 members of Congress and their staffs in an hourlong private video call on Saturday.
Mizzou mounts a comeback victory over Georgia on Senior Day
The Mizzou Tigers fought hard in the second half to come out on top against the Georgia Bulldogs, defeating them 79-69 with the help of Javon Pickett and Kobe Brown.
Before the game, Pickett, the lone senior for Mizzou, was honored for Senior Day. He said after the game he is still thinking about whether or not he wants to take advantage of his fifth year of eligibility.
The slow momentum from the Tigers in the first half did not carry over in the second, as Pickett and Brown stepped up to lead the team and help break the 6-game losing streak.
