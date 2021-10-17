Mizzou fall to No. 21 Texas A&M 35-14, third consecutive conference loss
It's another loss at Faurot Field as the Missouri Tigers lose to No. 21 Texas A&M 35-14 Saturday.
Head Coach Eliah Drinkwitz said this is not where he thought his team would be at this point in the season.
"Nobody's happy with the record," Drinkwtiz said. "Nobody's in there patting themselves on the back you know, being 3-4 I get it, absolutely, we're all disappointed."
140.6 miles for a cause: two Columbia residents take on Ironman race for pediatric cancer
Every Saturday morning, George Zimny and Bryan Hickey tie up their shoelaces, get their bikes out of the garage and prepare to run, bike and swim for at least five hours.
The routine was immersed out of a "COVID moment" that had the two thinking about how they could spend their days in lock down. It was during an early morning workout at their neighborhood gym when the two decided to commit to completing an Ironman race.
Five times as many police officers have died from Covid-19 as from gunfire since start of pandemic
Det. Sgt. Stephen Desfosses, 52, a veteran of more than 30 years with the Norton Police Department, died on January 13. He was one of at least 231 officers who died of Covid-19 this year, according to the Officer Down Memorial Page (ODMP).
There were 245 law enforcement deaths from Covid-19 in 2020, according to ODMP.
The coronavirus has become the leading cause of death for officers despite law enforcement being among the first groups eligible to receive the vaccine at the end of 2020. That's 476 Covid-19 related deaths since the start of the pandemic, compared to 93 from gunfire in the same period.
Operation Christmas Child volunteers are giving back ahead of the holiday season
The Operation Christmas Child Central MO Area Team packed thousands of shoeboxes Saturday from 1-3 p.m., in plenty of time before the national collection week of Nov. 15-22.
The program's Area Coordinator, Michelle Hale, said the children that receive the shoeboxes have probably never received a Christmas gift in their life.