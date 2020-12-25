House Fails to Pass Measure to Increase Stimulus Checks to $2,000
The House of Representatives on Thursday failed to advance a measure that would increase direct payments to Americans under a certain income level to $2,000 up from the $600 passed earlier this week.
House democrats tried to pass the bill via a unanimous consent request, but Republicans rejected the move. The stimulus package was attached to a spending bill for the entire federal government, a deadline for government funding expire Monday at midnight.
After a deal finally came together, the President had been expected to back the package and the White House had indicated Trump would sign the legislation once it reached his desk. But on Tuesday, Trump threw all that into question when he signaled he wouldn't sign the bill if congress doesn't amend the legislation and raise the "ridiculously low" $600 stimulus checks to $2,000 for individuals or $4,000 per couple.
Parents arrested on warrants from child homicide case
Two people were arrested Thursday night in Stover on charges related to the death of their 4-year-old daughter in Benton County.
29-year-old Mary S. Mast and 28-year-old James Mast were arrested on warrants based in Benton County for endangering the welfare of a child resulting in death and domestic assault.
The Masts were the parents of a 4-year-old, found dead by James Mast on Sunday morning.
Missouri Woman Charged in Deadly Shotgun Scuffle Shooting
A Missouri woman has been charged in the shooting death of a man during a reported scuffle over a 12-gauge shotgun.
Sixty-three-year-old Patricia Garvey, of Benton County, is jailed on $200,000 bond after she was charged Wednesday with involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action in the death of 37-year-old Jason Swanson.
2 Eastern Missouri Restaurants Sue Over 11 P.M. Closing Time
The St. Louis dispatch reports that Tony's on Main in St. Charles and Shamrock's Pub and Grill in St. Peters argued in court Wednesday that officials did nothing to stop the virus for months before issuing the emergency order on Nov. 24.
The judge rejected the restaurants’ request for a temporary restraining order.
Elementary Educators Raise $12,000 to Feed Families in Need
Teachers and Principals from Title 1 Columbia public schools delivered warm meals for two hours Thursday in an effort to "spread love and holiday cheer"
The original goal of the fundraiser was to provide meals for 25 families on Dec 24. Altogether, the nine Title 1 elementary schools raised $12,000 providing more than 135 families with Christmas dinner.
Today's First Alert Weather Forecast
Temperatures will stay low in mid-Missouri as Christmas day will see an average temperature of 10 degrees and a wind-chill below zero.
In the afternoon temperatures will increase to around the freezing point winds will be slightly calmer, around 5-15 mph from the west.