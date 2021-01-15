Biden proposes $1.9 trillion vaccination and economic rescue legislative package
President-elect Joe Biden on Thursday evening outlined a $1.9 trillion emergency legislative package to fund a nationwide vaccination effort and provide direct economic relief to Americans amid the coronavirus pandemic, telling Americans that "the health of our nation is at stake."
"There is real pain overwhelming the real economy -- one where people rely on paychecks, not their investments, to pay for their bills and their meals and their children's needs," Biden said in a speech in Wilmington, Delaware, in which he took aim at the nation's searing income inequality.
CPD responds to shooting at Heather Ridge apartments
Columbia Police Department responded to numerous shots fired calls at Heather Ridge apartments around 8:30 Thursday night.
PIO Robert Corcoran said police found a victim with bullet wounds upon arriving at the scene. The victim has since been transported to University Hospital.
Local pharmacy owner frustrated over "lack of information"
A local pharmacy owner is frustrated about the "lack of information" being given to pharmacies about the vaccine.
"We're not getting information. We've got pharmacies across the state across Missouri independent pharmacies that are ready and willing to give the vaccine," said Anthony DeShay, owner of Flow's Pharmacy.
He wants people to know his pharmacy isn't turning people away because they don't want to give the vaccine, but because they simply just don't have it.
Boone County Public Health Order extended through Feb. 16
Columbia/Boone County's Public Health Order has been extended through Feb. 16 at 11:59 p.m., unless otherwise extended, rescinded or modified.
The mask requirement for the city and county are also extended through Feb. 16 with these orders. All COVID-19 protocols will remain in place.
Local CPA says small businesses should act quickly for new round of PPP loans
A new round of Payment Protection Loans opened this week for eligible small businesses needing financial assistance due to COVID-19.
President Donald Trump signed the COVID relief into law in December. This authorized $284 billion for small businesses, including those that already received PPP loans earlier last year.
STORM MODE: Poor visibility and slushy roads for Friday
The Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather Team has placed the Storm Mode Index at a 3 (0 to 5 scale) for Friday. This means that we expect issues and hazardous travel is possible.
SNOW TIMING
Widespread snow will begin from north to south through early Friday morning. Areas along and north of Highway 24 can expect snow to begin falling between 3AM-6AM. Columbia, Jefferson City, Fulton, Mexico, and other areas north of Highway 50 will see snow start between 5AM-8AM. Areas south of Highway 50 will see snow start between 8AM-11AM
Snow will start fairly light and will remain light through the morning, but snow will pick up in intensity through the afternoon. Temperatures will be around or even slightly above freezing, meaning flakes will likely be fairly large and roads will be slushy. Snow will start to become lighter through the evening, but flurries could last into Saturday morning.