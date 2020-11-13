Here's what you need to know this morning: Friday, Nov. 13

Mizzou to shift to mostly online learning after Thanksgiving break
The University of Missouri will shift to mostly remote learning for the last three weeks of instruction after Thanksgiving week, according to a release from the university.
The statement said the university has successfully managed the pandemic and felt confident about completing the semester in person. However, due to a surge in cases in the Columbia/Boone County community, university officials have made the "difficult but necessary decision to shift."
MU spokesperson Christian Basi said MU is trying to alleviate as much stress on local hospitals as cases continue to rise.
School districts, health departments react to new state mask recommendation in schools
Governor Mike Parson announced a new mask and quarantine guidance for Missouri Public Schools Thursday morning during his weekly briefing.
The guidance said, “As long as both the person diagnosed with COVID-19 and the person exposed to that positive case were properly wearing masks, the individual who was exposed does not have to quarantine.”
This new guidance is in efforts to keep more students in the classroom rather than in quarantine and promote in-person learning statewide.
Cole County implements new contact tracing strategy
The new approach will allow positive cases to immediately notify their contacts as soon as they receive positive lab results.
With this new strategy in place, patients won't have to wait for instructions or information. Eastern District Cole County Commissioner Jeff Hoelscher said this new strategy should be much more efficient than the former way.
Extended special session calls for action on COVID-19 lawsuits
Gov. Mike Parson has ordered an extended special legislative session as the wave of COVID-19 lawsuits continues to build.
Parson proposed a new bill regarding COVID-19 liability, which would provide protection to manufacturers, businesses, schools, churches and non-profit organizations.
The proposed legislation includes three main provisions:
- Liability protection for healthcare workers who provide care as necessitated by a declared state of emergency
- Products liability protection for any person who designs, manufactures, labels, sells, distributes or donated products in direct response to a declared state of emergency
- Premises liability protection for exposure claims related to a declared state of emergency
Top officials: Nov. 3 election most secure in US history
A coalition of federal and state officials say they have no evidence that votes were compromised or altered in last week’s presidential election, rejecting unsubstantiated claims of widespread fraud advanced by President Donald Trump and many of his supporters.
The statement from cybersecurity experts, which trumpets the Nov. 3 election as the most secure in American history, amounts to the most direct repudiation to date of Trump’s efforts to undermine the integrity of the contest.
Today's weather
Friday – Sunny and cold. Morning temps I the 20s with wind chills as cold as 18 degrees. Highs in the afternoon will reach 48 with a wind chill high of 43. Lows tonight in the upper 30s with rain possible by Saturday morning.
Saturday - Morning showers until 11am. There will be some dry time during the day. Even with clou cover, temperatures are still expected to rise in the 50s to near 60 by the afternoon thanks to a gusty south wind up to 30 mph. there is another chance for thunderstorms after 4pm until 9pm. These storms could be strong to severe with 40-60mph winds and 0.75” hail stones. Storms will exit by 9pm and low temperatures will fall I the lower 40s.
Sunday – Mostly sunny, colder and windy. Highs in the middle 50s with west winds up to 40 mph.
Just ordinary rain Saturday morning, watching for strong storms Saturday eveningMain hazards are wind, hailTiming of these storms will be from 4pm to 9pm #mowx @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/VnwxHXLPtD— Tim Schmidt (@komuTim) November 13, 2020
