Here's what you need to know this morning: Friday Nov 6

As CPS board discusses sending more back to school, COVID cases in schools rise
The CPS dashboard Thursday showed 31 out of its 32 schools affected by COVID-19. On top of that ratio, the case rate for CPS is now more than 50 per 10,000 people, which was the threshold number for moving all learning online.
The Board of Education will meet Monday, November 9, 2020 at 6:30 p.m. to discuss and vote on the potential expansion of in-person learning to students in middle school and high school.
HAPPENING TODAY: Fulton Middle and High schools to go online
The Fulton High School and Middle School will transition to online learning for a week starting Friday, Nov. 6.
This decision was made Wednesday. The superintendent said the decision was due to an increase in COVID-19 cases and staff shortages.
UPDATE: Juvenile suspect released in Cosmo Park homicide
The Columbia Police Department has released a 15-year-old juvenile who was detained Wednesday as a suspect in the murder of Jeremiah Spain case.
In a press release, CPD said their detectives developed information on Nov. 4 that indicated the juvenile is no longer believed to be a suspect in the homicide.
The juvenile was immediately released from the Robert L. Perry Juvenile Justice Center and is no longer facing criminal charges related to the homicide.
One victim released from hospital, JCPD looking for gunmen from Wednesday shooting
One of the four victims from Wednesday afternoon's shooting at the Linc has been released from the hospital, JCPD reports.
No information identifying the victims will be released at this time.
According to an update from JCPD, five vehicles were towed from the scene to recover evidence.
No one is in custody at this time. Investigators continue to attempt to determine a motive.
Smart Decision Blog: Presidential Election Coverage
Six key states are still counting votes in the race for the White House. You can follow the latest numbers here.
The Big Tree expected to survive after being struck by lightning
Two weeks ago the historic burr oak tree in Columbia known as “The Big tree” was struck by lightning and caught on fire.
Although firefighters were able to put out the flames, the tree was left damaged and ashy.
After evaluations from tree experts, property owner John Sam-Williamson said the tree is likely to survive.
Today's First Alert Weather Forecast
Friday – Sunny and mild. Highs in the middle 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.
Saturday – Mostly sunny and mild. Highs in the middle 70s. Lows in the middle 50s.
Sunday – Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the middle 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.